The red carpet is being rolled out ahead of the screening, so when is Pride of Britain Awards 2023 on TV?

Promising another star-studded event, celebrities attend in their droves to support the well-deserved winners at the London ceremony, from Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara to former Geordie Shore reality star Vicky Pattison.

The Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrates extraordinary people who have changed the world for the better.

Anyone from anywhere in the country can be nominated by the public, then your votes are whittled down by a panel of judges who choose the winners.

So, when is the Pride of Britain Awards on TV 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Pride of Britain Awards on TV 2023?

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 will air on Thursday 12 October, starting at 8pm and finishing at 10pm.

Dynamic duo Carol Voderman and Ashley Banjo are back to present the awards for its 24th year.

Ahead of the awards, Carol Vorderman said to ITV :

“The Pride of Britain Awards are a highlight of the year, it’s when we get the chance to hear some amazing stories and rightfully acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work people have done in helping others. It’s an emotional night and once again an honour to be presenting these awards, I know Ashley and I will be in awe of these wonderful winners.”

It's been 75 years since the Empire Windrush ship docked at Tilbury Docks, so to mark the occasion, there will also be a special award in honour of the Windrush Generation's contribution to Britain.

Dancing on Ice's Oti Mabuse arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

What channel is Pride of Britain on?

Pride of Britain will be on ITV1 on Thursday 12 October, 2023.

Your news feeds may already be filled with photos of the stars who attended, and that’s because the official ceremony took place on Sunday 8 October, 2023 at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, with the awards being screened the following Thursday.

Celebrities, including Oti Mabuse, Christine Lampard, Louise Rednapp and Kate Garraway, were dressed to the nines to show their support.

How many people watch Pride of Britain?

According to The Mirror , 2.8 million people tuned in to watch the Pride of Britain Awards 2022, peaking at three million just after 9pm.

Taking ITV’s primetime slot, last year’s show held the record for the number of viewers – and even attracted a more young audience, with a 40 percent uptick in 16-34-year-olds.