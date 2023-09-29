Is Bobby Brazier in a relationship? Here's what we know about the Strictly cast member's love life

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 20-year-old has already impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges, and viewers are eager to know if Bobby Brazier is in a relationship.

The 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast took to the dancefloor for the first time in the Strictly launch show earlier in September, and Eastenders star Bobby Brazier star scored an impressive 29 points - so it looks like he could be one of the favourites to win the popular dancing contest.

Bobby, who is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Jade Goody, who passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, said ahead of appearing on the series, "I'm looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!" And while he certainly seems to be enjoying his time on Strictly, viewers are keen to know more about his personal life and his relationship status.

Is Bobby Brazier in a relationship?

Although not confirmed, reports suggest Bobby Brazier is single. Earlier in September, Bristol Live claimed that Bobby had confirmed his single status when being interviewed by a social media star on the streets of London.

After being asked when the last time he "had a girl round to his place" was, Bobby reportedly replied: "Probably my ex-girlfriend months ago. I'm a nice person." It is thought that the ex-girlfriend he was referring to is model and influencer Liberty Love.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source recently told the MailOnline: "She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it's over for good." It is thought the pair had been dating for around 18 months, but called it quits ahead of his Strictly debut.

Bobby Brazier relationship history

Over the summer, Bobby was also romantically linked to influencer Mia Mon. Mia has thousands of followers on social media and is a gamer on Twitch.

The pair attended the Taste Of London event in Regents Park in London together back in June 2023, but after reports emerged suggesting the pair were a couple, Mia took to TikTok to deny the claims.

She said in the video, "I went to the Taste of London festival with my friend Meg and my management. Me and Bobby have the same manager – he’s not my 20-year-old boyfriend."

A post shared by Mia Mon (@miaxmon) A photo posted by on

And in 2022 there were rumours of a romance with his co-star Daniella Harold after the pair attended the NTAs together, though The Sun reported that he was spotted cosying up to a different girl at the after-party.

Who is Bobby Brazier's partner on Strictly Come Dancing?

Bobby Brazier has been paired up with Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing. 34-year-old Dianne is yet to win the show, but she made it all the way to the final in 2018 with her current boyfriend and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

In the first live show of the series, Bobby and Dianne earned an impressive 29 points and came joint second for their foxtrot, which they performed to McFly's 'All About You'.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Appearing on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two following their first appearance on the show, Dianne said of Bobby, "He is amazing to teach, every now and then I have to get a little strict but he is something so so special. Everyone that meets Bobby says the exact same thing, there's something about him you can't even describe, it's like a little sparkle. My little gemstone".

