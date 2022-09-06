Adele and Rich Paul have dropped the biggest clue that they've got married - and it's couple goals

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele (opens in new tab) has dropped the biggest hint yet that she might have married Rich Paul in secret as she shares photos from her LA home.

The 30 album (opens in new tab) hitmaker celebrated her first ever win at the Emmys for her TV concert Adele: One Night Only (opens in new tab), and as she shared her delights with fans on Instagram by posting some photos of her new home, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a tell-tale sign that Adele could have married Rich Paul in secret.

She shared, "Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x"

But fans noticed in the background of the third snap, showing the award stood on her coffee able, that there is a game box - which resembles dominoes - with the label 'The Pauls' personalised on the lid.

And if they have got married in secret, it wouldn't be too much of a surprising thing as Adele previously admitted she's 'obsessed' with Rich Paul (opens in new tab) and will 'absolutely' marry him.

Gushing about her 40-year-old sports agent partner, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, said in an interview with ELLE: "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

When asked if the ring she's been wearing on her wedding finger is an engagement ring, Adele said: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married," adding: "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married. I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

Back in May, Adele shared some sweet loved up snaps and captioned them, "Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️"

And fans are now convinced that they've become Mr & Mrs Paul after spotting the personalised game.

One fan commented, "The Paul’s” 👀👀 is you married?! 😂"

Another fan put, "It looks like a set of dominoes"

With a third adding, "Oooohhh it does. A very boujee set of dominoes 😂"

But a fourth fan claimed, "It’s a Rummikub set, in another video I’ve seen of her at home the tiles were out on the table they must like to play… it’s not Mahjong, more like poker."

And another fan noted, "Well she wears a ring I just can’t tell if it’s a wedding one."