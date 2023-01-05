Adele sparks health fears by telling fans about her ‘really bad’ symptoms during Las Vegas gig

Adele (opens in new tab) has sparked health fears after telling fans about the 'really bad' symptoms she experiences, on stage during her Las Vegas residency.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently touring her fourth studio album 30 (opens in new tab), at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, after it was postponed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and delivery delays, has shared her health battle with fans.

Speaking to the audience at her show on New Years' Eve, Adele spoke out about suffering from sciatica - a condition that can cause pains in your legs from your lower back.

While walking across the stage, she explained, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

The sensation, which can cause a moderate to severe pain in the back, buttocks, and legs, can also cause sufferers to feel a "weakness, burning or sharp pain, or numbness in these areas", according to health website Healthline (opens in new tab).

During her shows, Adele takes some pressure off her legs by sitting at the piano and on the edge of the stage.

(Image credit: Getty)

One fan advised, "movement and doing stretches is key to controlling this condition"

Another fan put, "What a wonderful night Adele I hope you will get an amazing year,I hope and have a year full of health, success and love for you and your family, I wish you the best."

And a third fan shared, "Adele, I feel your pain with sciatica. Try acupuncture! It really helps me."

But it's not the first time Adele, who is mum to son Angelo, 10, has opened up on suffering from back pain. In an interview with The Face in 2021 she revealed that it had been a life-long battle. “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing," she said. "I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out.

“In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section (opens in new tab), my core was useless.

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really,” she continued. “It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much.”

And she's not the only singer to suffer health problems that can affect her performing. Singer Celine Dion recently opened up on suffering from Stiff person syndrome. (opens in new tab) Meanwhile, the Queen increasingly suffered from episodic mobility (opens in new tab) in the last months of her life.