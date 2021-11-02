We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has announced the tracklist for her new album 30 ahead of its release later this month and fans are beyond excited.

The album, which is dedicated to her son Angelo, nine, following her divorce from husband Simon Konecki and seven stone weight loss, features 12 tracks and three bonus tracks including an ‘Easy On Me’ duet with Chris Stapleton.

But fans will have to wait until Sunday 14th November when Adele follows in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey called Adele: One Night Only to hear her sing some of the tracks ahead of its release on 19th November.

The album opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love Is a Game.

One fan tweeted, ‘I seriously can’t wait for Adele to dominate UK chart, have all tracks of her album in the top 10 on UK chart and also dominate America charts, she’s that powerful and doing it alone with no collab whatsoever a legend.’

Another fan put, ‘Adele’s tracklist! I’m telling y’all now, I have a feeling tracks 4-7 are gonna tear us APART!’

The four tracks the fan is referring to are Cry Your Heart Out, Oh my God, Can I get It and I Drink Wine.With the first predicted to be a tear-jerker.

A third fan agreed and added, ‘Can’t wait to see which song on Adele‘s new album ’30’ makes me cry the most, but the sequence of ‘Cry Your Heart Out’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Can I Get It’ and ‘I Drink Wine’ feels like the most relatable track list ever made.’

Another excited fan tweeted, ‘I’m not going to lie I’m buzzin for track 7 #Adele’

The Adele tracklist for album 30, which Adele has admitted is her ‘most personal one yet’ is just the start of many things for the Tottenham-born singer.

Adele announced tour dates for her 30 album and the tickets sold out in a record time – just seconds for them to be snapped up for BST event in London’s Hyde Park leaving many fans in tears as some are being re-sold online for up to £7,500.

‘Thank you for your interest in this event,’ a message on the American Express Experiences website Axs.com read. ‘It’s been an extremely popular presale and we’re sorry to inform you that tickets have now sold out.’

Adele announced the pre-sale on her social media, urging fans to sign up for priority access but unlucky fans will have to wait to see whether the singer will announce any more dates.

Until then, you can watch her in action in the video for Easy On Me below…