BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst gives birth to baby girl and shares adorable photo - but her name is a 'work in progress'

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has given birth to a baby girl and shares adorable photo - but admits her name is a "working progress".

The TV star, who is married to Ted, first announced she is pregnant back in March this year, and following news that her baby was due in the summer, the presenter has now given birth.

Nina welcomed a healthy baby daughter and was watching the show from her home, Sally Nugent and John Kay announced during Monday's breakfast show.

Nina, who had left on maternity leave just days ago, didn't have long to wait for her new arrival as Sally confirmed the news that viewers and fans had been waiting for.

She shared, "Some very exciting news now about our colleague Nina Warhurst, who we said goodbye to not very many days ago as she went off on maternity leave.

"She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl."

They cut to a photo of the newborn baby and one of Nina and Ted with their daughter. Nina is already mum to two sons, who she had with her first husband Ed Fraser.

(Image credit: BBC Breakfast)

Jon said, "And there she is. Nina has told us the baby's name is a working progress, but the great news is they're all doing well after what Nina says was brilliant care from the team at St Mary's in Manchester. Isn't she gorgeous?"

Sally added, "I believe this as well - Nina said she's watching from home, morning, Nina!

"Along with the baby and two beautiful big brothers and she's very grateful for all the gorgeous messages she's had from people at home who are watching too."

Nina's last day at work fell on June 22nd. At the time she shared, "A final rant before I descend in to maternity leave nonsense … It would be great to see geriatric support given the same value as paediatric; in health and social care, and out in wider society."

"So she wants to pass on her thanks for everything - all the kind words people have said."

"And all our love to you and the family, Nina. That is fantastic, we're delighted for you," Jon added.

