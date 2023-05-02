When is Nina Warhurst's baby due?
The BBC Breakfast star will welcome a ney family member soon...
Viewers watching the BBC Breakfast presenter on the red sofa want to know when Nina Warhust's baby is due. Here's everything we know.
She's a fan favourite, helping to wake the nation up from 6am onwards as part of the BBC Breakfast team. But sadly for us - and excitedly for her - Nina will be off screens in the not too distant future, as she takes time out to welcome her third child.
Nina announced her pregnancy (opens in new tab) in March this year, confirming with fans online that a new addition will be joining the family soon (alongside Nina's husband (opens in new tab) and two other children). Here's what we know about Nina's due date and the baby's gender.
When is Nina Warhurst's baby due?
Nina Warhurst's baby is due in Summer 2023. Confirming her pregnancy on Instagram, the 42-year-old wrote: "God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."
Many expectant parents choose to announce their pregnancy after the 12 week mark. With Nina announcing her pregnancy in late March, she could be due in around five months' time, in August 2023. However, lots of people choose to announce the pregnancy much later, which could be the case with Nina, as she already had a little bump when she shared the happy news. The BBC breakfast presenter has not shared an official due date thus far.
A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Nina confirmed her pregnancy on March 20, 2023 in an Instagram post commemorating Mother's Day. The 42-year-old shared a photo of her cradling her bump in a snap taken in the BBC Breakfast studio.
The BBC presenter announced that "we are doing it again" with a smiley emoji face, referencing her third pregnancy. "It’s been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting (opens in new tab), morning kebabs, first time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety (opens in new tab) and more kebabs."
Despite the rollercoaster of pregnancy symptoms, Nina added that she is enjoying the wonders of "Mother Nature", including "her tiny kicks and flutters".
There's been no news of yet of when Nina will leave BBC Breakfast for her maternity leave. For now, Nina remains on the red sofa, waking the nation up in the BBC's flagship morning show.
In April, Nina shared a post, noting her body's transformation with her third pregnancy compared with other shots of her on air and presenting with BBC News. "Let’s hear it for elastication. Sure, of women’s magical bodies. But mainly of magical waistbands," read the caption.
A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Nina Warhurst baby: Gender reveal
Nina confirmed that her third child will be a baby girl on March 23, 2023. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nina shared a video of her dancing at a Self Esteem gig to song I Do This All The Time. "One for the baby girl. First gig" she wrote, captioning the clip.
Nina's upcoming addition will be her first daughter. She currently shares sons Digby, seven, and Michael, five, with husband Ted. Ted and Nina celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in March this year.
BBC Breakfast is on weekdays on BBC One from 6am.
