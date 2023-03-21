BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant with her third child

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has confirmed she is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her third child.

The host, who is married to caterer Ted (opens in new tab), announced the exciting news to her followers on Instagram when she uploaded a series of snaps for Mother's Day.

Nina's series of photographs started with one recent of her cradling her baby bump (opens in new tab) stood in the BBC Breakfast studio and the series of images that follow highlight the 'intense' pregnancy symptoms that she's been experiencing - including acne and kebab cravings.

She captioned them, "Happy Mother’s Day to all of those who are any part of this endless handover of love, values, genes, chaos and perpetually crumb-infested kitchens. I’d like to say “you got this Mama!” But maybe you haven’t. I dunno. It’s hard isn’t it?



"That said we are doing it again 🤗 It’s been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting (opens in new tab), morning kebabs, first time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety (opens in new tab) and more kebabs."



She explained how she is enjoying the wonders of "Mother Nature" and "her tiny kicks and flutters". She added when the baby is due (opens in new tab), "God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

However, fear not for that isn't the baby name (opens in new tab) choice, simply highlights the food she's been eating during her pregnancy.

Nina went on to send love to those who are suffering from baby loss (opens in new tab) or those struggling with conception and fertility (opens in new tab).

Fans have sent their warmest wishes to the star after learning her happy news.

One fan wrote, "Absolute huge congratulations, absolutely wonderful news and beautifully said x"

Another fan put, "You look fantastic, lovely news congratulations to you all."

But one viewer has thought she had some baby news to share, she added, "I have been saying for weeks "I am sure Nina is pregnant". Congratulations."

And another joked about her pregnancy body, "So it's not just the kebabs, then!"

Nina is already mum to sons Digby and Michael and she hasn't yet revealed whether she is expecting a boy or girl (opens in new tab), but in her caption she does make reference to "her tiny kicks and flutters" but that could be just Mother Nature she is referring to.

No doubt she will keep her followers updated on her pregnancy journey.