Blackbird movie: All you need know about Michael Flatley

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Blackbird movie prepares to release across cinemas for the first time in four years, we look at all you need to know about Michael Flatley.

The Irish-American dancer, famous for Riverdance, largely financed the movie and despite a 2018 screening of the film, the movie was never released, fuelling speculation over the film's quality.

But fast-forward four years and Michael Flatley is ready for the film to be released, as we look at all you need to know about him and the movie...

What is Blackbird the movie about?

Blackbird the movie is about a secret agent nicknamed "Blackbird", who retires and opens a nightclub in the Caribbean to escape his past. But paradise turns into a nightmare when a former lover comes to meet him and brings trouble with her.

The movie has a running time of one hour and 30 minutes and going back to his dancing roots, Michael produces an "incredible Tap dance sequence where he shoots knives from his shoes from the top of his bar while a ragtime tune plays."

There is also a thriller on Apple TV+ starring Taron Egerton based on a tense psychological prison story which is not to be confused with this movie - despite going by the same title name.

Blackbird cast

The following actors are in the cast of Blackbird movie; Eric Roberts as Blake, Patrick Bergin as The Head, Ian Beattie as Nick, Rachel Warren as Brea, Serhat Metin as Muhammed, Nicole Evans as Vivian and Michael Flatley as Victor Blackley.

Where was Michael Flatley born?

Michael Flatley was born in Chicago, Illinois, US, back in 1958. He was the second of five children born to Irish parents Michael and Elisabeth "Eilish" Flatley (née Ryan), both of whom had emigrated to the United States in 1947. Meanwhile, Michael's father also named Michael worked as a plumber from County Sligo, and Eilish was a gifted step dancer from County Carlow.

Chicago was where Michael took his first dance lesson, aged 11, with Dennis G Dennehy at the Dennehy School of Irish Dance. At the tender age of 17, he became the first American to win a World Irish Dance title at the Irish dancing championships - Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne.

A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What's happened to Michael Flatley?

Michael Flatley retired from Irish dancing due to constant spinal, knee, foot and rib pain. He formerly held the Guinness World Records for tap dancing 35 times per second and his feet were at one time insured for $57.6 million.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), these days he enjoys living in Monaco (when he isn't living in a mansion in Ireland).

He attended the premier for his film Blackbird.

A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What's happened to Michael Flatley's wife?

Michael Flatley's wife Niamh O'Brien is a longtime dancer from several of his shows. The couple have a son, Michael Saint James, 14, together.

Speaking about his family, Michael said, 'I'm crazy about him. I realise he and Niamh are the most important and precious things in my life. Work and career are not the most important thing.

"You are on the clock. And this young person is going to grow quickly and time with them is priceless."

They started dating back in 2006 and according to Canon Law, his first marriage as a Catholic in a civil wedding was not recognised by the Church, so Michael and Niamh were able to have a Roman Catholic ceremony.

A post shared by Michael Flatley (@michaelflatleyofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Related Film features:

Video of the week