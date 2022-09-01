Bloodlands Series 2: Release, cast joining James Nesbitt and filming locations

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bloodlands Series 2 is returning to BBC One with six thrilling hour-long episodes and fans are wondering when it will be released, the cast joining James Nesbitt and filming locations.

Following a successful first series that became Northern Ireland's most watched BBC drama launch on record - 8.2 million viewers - created and written by Chris Brandon, Bloodlands is back with a fresh riddle to unpick.

But before the series airs, we look at all you want to know about the new shows...

When is Bloodlands Series 2 being released?

Bloodlands Series 2 is being released this September on BBC One and iPlayer. Until then, fans who need a re-cap or for those who missed the first instalment can watch series one via catch up on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Acorn TV in the US.

Bloodlands Series 2 cast:

Bloodlands Series 2 cast sees the return of James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) who reprises the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick alongside Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab), Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917).

Meanwhile Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) joins the cast for the second series in the role of Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

What is drama Bloodlands about?

Drama Bloodlands is about the murder of a crooked accountant and when it unravels, a trail of greed threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle (Victoria Smurfit) must keep each other dangerously close. As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC "Birdy" Bird (Chris Walley), as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew) until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact.

You can watch the official trailer below...

Bloodlands Series 2 filming locations:

Like series one, Bloodlands Series 2 filming locations have been in Belfast and the surrounding areas. The series is produced by Christopher Hall and directed by Jon East and Audrey Cooke.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

