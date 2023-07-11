Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has given birth to her 3rd child and one of his middle names is not what we expected

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has given birth to her third child with the former Prime Minister and one of his middle names is not what we expected.

The baby boy, who was welcomed into the world last week, has been given a mix of unusual baby names including one that is chosen by Boris and another that is listed as one of the 28 Succession Baby names inspired by the HBO show.

Since Carrie revealed she was pregnant, fans have been wondering when the baby would arrive and she finally shared her lovely news on Instagram by uploading some adorable photos of her cradling their baby, and son Wilfred doting on his little brother.

She revealed that they've decided to call their newborn son Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.

The post reads, "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)"

And while Carrie doesn't confirm which name - our money's on guessing it's Odysseus - one of the foremost heroes in Greek mythology.

As Boris studied classics at Balliol College, Oxford, and has previously littered his speeches and columns with classical references.

A post shared by Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) A photo posted by on

The baby is Boris' eighth child - he is already father to daughters Lara, 30, Cassia 26, and sons Milo, 28, and Theodore, 24 with ex wife Marina Wheeler, daughter Stephanie, 13, with his former 'mistress' Helen Macintyre, plus son Wilfred, three, daughter Romy, one, and now son Frank with Carrie.

Carrie explained how she is enjoying 'every minute of the sleepy baby bubble' and added, "Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."

She gave thanks to the NHS maternity team at UCLH, and praised, "They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude."

Before asking fans for boxset recommendations, "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

Fans have congratulated the family and praised the name choice, "Congratulations! He’s adorable, such a beautiful name for a beautiful baby boy" wrote one fan.

While another recommended, "I highly recommend the Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six, great music romance fun and very bingeable."

A post shared by Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) A photo posted by on

Perhaps Carrie is also a fan of the HBO show that her son takes his first name inspiration from - as character Frank is the right-hand man of Logan Roy who is WayStar's COO – but has recently lost some of his boss' trust. He has previously served as a mentor to Kendall, who wants him to switch sides in the Roy family civil war.

Anyone who hasn't seen the show here's how to watch Succession and if you don't want any spoilers then don't read Succession's ending explained.

And if like carrie, you're looking for something to do, why not check out or Prime Day baby deals on goodto.com