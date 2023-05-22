Boris Johnson to become a dad again as wife Carrie announces she's pregnant with their 3rd child - and it's due sooner than you think

Boris Johnson is to become a dad for the eighth time after his wife Carrie announced she is pregnant with their third child - and the baby is due sooner than you think.

The former Prime Minister who moved out of 10 Downing Street last year, welcomed his second baby with wife Carrie in December 2021, which they gave the unusual baby name Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson , and now the couple are set to become parents once more.

Carrie made the announcement on Instagram, telling her followers that the baby would arrive in "just a few weeks" time.

It reads, "I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can’t wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming … She soon will!”

Boris, who is already father to daughters Lara, 30, Cassia 26, and sons Milo, 28, and Theodore, 24 with ex wife Marina Wheeler, daughter Stephanie, 13, with his former 'mistress' Helen Macintyre, plus son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, one, with Carrie.

The news that the couple are extending their family comes after they moved into a new house in Oxfordshire with nine bedrooms and a moat.

And while Carrie has not yet revealed the gender of her unborn baby, fans have been sending their warmest wishes - with some hoping for another baby girl.

One fan wrote, "Carrie you and your children are absolutely gorgeous. I hope you have another beautiful little girl."

Another fan put, "Wow so many kids!! ur a great mom so happy for you"

And a third fan added, "Congratulations. I'm so excited for you and your family!! God bless that little bundle of joy."

Carrie recently shared a video reel of her kids enjoying a spring walk together.

Boris previously spoke of his love of being a father, telling Sky News in 2021, "It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it, and I want you to know I change a lot of nappies.”

