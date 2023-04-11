How to watch Succession: US and UK streaming details

The final season is finally here, and fans are eager to know how to watch Succession...

Succession has had audiences hooked since it first aired in 2018. The dark comedy-drama follows the Roy family - which controls one of the biggest media companies in the world - after their patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), steps back from the family business. The decision sees his children begin competing to take his place, and the scheming and backstabbing has now entered its fourth season.

How to watch Succession in the UK

The fourth season of Succession is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic or NOW, following the series premiere on Monday 27 March. And if you're yet to watch the previous seasons, you can also catch up on NOW, while seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) too.

To watch the latest series, you can sign up to Sky (opens in new tab) via their website for £26 per month. Or, to stream it on NOW, you can purchase an Entertainment Pass (opens in new tab) for £9.99 per month - and this includes a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.

How to watch Succession in the US

Succession is available to watch in the US via HBO on cable, following its premiere on 26 March. It can also be streamed on HBO Max for those with a subscription.

You can subscribe to HBO (opens in new tab) for $15.99 per month, while plans for HBO Max start at $9.99/month. You can also add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription (opens in new tab) for $14.99 a month more.

And if you want to catch up on previous seasons of Succession, you can buy individual episodes on other streaming services, including Amazon (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), iTunes (opens in new tab), and via premium subscription to YouTube TV (opens in new tab).

Succession season 4: How many episodes are there?

The final season of Succession is made up of 10 episodes. Episodes air weekly every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. The same episode airs on Monday in the UK and is available to stream on Sky Go straight after their 2am release. Each episode will also air the same evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

After those 10 episodes, that's it for the hit show. Show writer Jesse Armstrong revealed back in February that season four would be the end of Succession, telling The New Yorker (opens in new tab): "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four… and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it.'"

Succession season 4 cast

Brian Cox as Logan

as Logan Sarah Snook as Shiv

as Shiv Jeremy Strong as Kendall

as Kendall Kieran Culkin as Roman

as Roman Alan Ruck as Connor

as Connor J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri

as Gerri Nicholas Braun as Greg

as Greg Matthew Macfadyen as Tom

