How to watch Succession: US and UK streaming details
The series is in its fourth and final season...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The final season is finally here, and fans are eager to know how to watch Succession...
Succession has had audiences hooked since it first aired in 2018. The dark comedy-drama follows the Roy family - which controls one of the biggest media companies in the world - after their patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), steps back from the family business. The decision sees his children begin competing to take his place, and the scheming and backstabbing has now entered its fourth season.
Just like TV fans have been keen to know where they can watch The White Lotus (opens in new tab) - another hit comedy drama - and stand-out Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once (opens in new tab), as well as wondering where they can watch New Girl after it leaves Netflix (opens in new tab), viewers have been asking similar questions of the latest hit TV series, Succession season 4.
How to watch Succession in the UK
The fourth season of Succession is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic or NOW, following the series premiere on Monday 27 March. And if you're yet to watch the previous seasons, you can also catch up on NOW, while seasons 1-3 are available on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) too.
To watch the latest series, you can sign up to Sky (opens in new tab) via their website for £26 per month. Or, to stream it on NOW, you can purchase an Entertainment Pass (opens in new tab) for £9.99 per month - and this includes a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers.
How to watch Succession in the US
Succession is available to watch in the US via HBO on cable, following its premiere on 26 March. It can also be streamed on HBO Max for those with a subscription.
You can subscribe to HBO (opens in new tab) for $15.99 per month, while plans for HBO Max start at $9.99/month. You can also add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription (opens in new tab) for $14.99 a month more.
And if you want to catch up on previous seasons of Succession, you can buy individual episodes on other streaming services, including Amazon (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), iTunes (opens in new tab), and via premium subscription to YouTube TV (opens in new tab).
Succession season 4: How many episodes are there?
The final season of Succession is made up of 10 episodes. Episodes air weekly every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. The same episode airs on Monday in the UK and is available to stream on Sky Go straight after their 2am release. Each episode will also air the same evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic in the UK.
After those 10 episodes, that's it for the hit show. Show writer Jesse Armstrong revealed back in February that season four would be the end of Succession, telling The New Yorker (opens in new tab): "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four… and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it.'"
Succession season 4 cast
- Brian Cox as Logan
- Sarah Snook as Shiv
- Jeremy Strong as Kendall
- Kieran Culkin as Roman
- Alan Ruck as Connor
- J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri
- Nicholas Braun as Greg
- Matthew Macfadyen as Tom
Related features:
- Mummies movie: How to watch and when is it out? (opens in new tab)
- To Leslie: Where to watch and stream it online (opens in new tab)
- How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front (opens in new tab)
- Elvis movie streaming: Where to watch the film in the UK and US (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Prince Louis' first-time moment at Easter you might not have noticed and why it's iconic
The Wales youngster not only made his Easter Sunday service debut but his outfit was rare for this reason
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Are Prince Harry and Meghan going to the coronation? What we know so far
Will the Sussexes make an appearance?
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Tayla and Hugo still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Tayla and Hugo are still together, following their wedding on season 10 of Married at First Sight Australia.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where does Ryan Reynolds live? Details of his new Wrexham home
Fans of the Deadpool actor want to know where does Ryan Reynolds live now and more about the new Welsh home he's brought to be closer to Wrexham Football Club.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Will there be a Shrek 5? All we know so far about the DreamWorks Animation
Is the lovable Ogar about to return to screens?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Dreamland filmed? Locations features in the Lily Allen Sky Original comedy
Where is Dreamland filmed? Lily Allen takes her first lead role in the Sky comedy series, and we reveal where the cast and crew were spotted.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Deborah James Bowelbabe documentary - release date and where to watch
Dame Deborah James' documentary "Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words" has a confirmed April release date. Here's details of where you can watch the documentary and a recollection of her cancer story.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated
-
Is Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies a prequel? Everything you need to know about the Paramount+ comedy drama
Is Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies a prequel? We have everything you need to know about the latest instalment of the iconic franchise.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Future of the Netflix thriller confirmed
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Viewers watched the Netflix thriller in their millions and want more - and we have season 2 news.
By Lucy Wigley • Published