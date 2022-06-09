Britney Spears set to marry Sam Asghari TODAY in ‘intimate ceremony’

Britney Spears set to marry Sam Asghari (opens in new tab) in an "intimate ceremony" today, as it's claimed the couple will tie the knot.

The popstar and her fitness model long-term boyfriend Hesam 'Sam' Asghari are expected to say 'I do' in front of 100 guests - including her brother Bryan but it's thought that her parents Jamie and Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn won't attend, according to TMZ (opens in new tab).

The couple, who met back in 2016 when Sam starred in Britney's Slumber Party music video announced their engagement (opens in new tab) back in September 2021.

And fast-forward 10 months later and the couple is reportedly due to get married today - just days after announcing she lost her 'miracle baby early in the pregnancy (opens in new tab)' following a break in Las Vegas.

It's not yet clear who will give the Baby One More Time hitmaker away down the alter but she posted a video of her and Sam on her Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday, 8th June) showing off her freshly manicured nails complete with gems, as they rode around town in a Rolls-Royce sipping champagne.

Britney confessed that it was only the 'second time' she had ever rode in a Rolls-Royce as she appeared to put on a British accent.

It's been a rollercoaster of a life for Britney over the last few months after she gained her own freedom following 13 years of living under conservatorship (opens in new tab).

The #freebritney movement (opens in new tab)helped with her quest at regaining control of her life.

The wedding will be Britney's third, having previously been married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline but it's the first time for Sam.

It's thought that Britney might be wearing a Versace dress as she previously posted that she had a special visit from none other than Donatella Versace herself back in March.

Britney revealed she wanted to get married, buy a house and have children following the end of her conservatorship and while the miscarriage must have come as a blow for the couple, Britney says the couple are still trying to have a baby.

She is already mum of two to sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.