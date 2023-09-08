Where is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 filmed?
The title might give it away but as the first and second instalments were filmed in Chicago, fans are wondering where is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 filmed?
As the cast gear up for the third instalment of this romantic comedy movie which is being released today (8th September), many film buffs are looking to find the filming locations of their favourite movies and TV shows so they can holiday there while re-living some of the best scenes.
And as many fans wondered will there be third My Big Fat Greek Wedding? months before the release date was announced it comes as no surprised that they're keen to find out more about the release...
Where was My Big Fat Greek 3 Wedding filmed?
My Big Fat Greet Wedding 3 was filmed in Greece - both in the mainland and on the island of Corfu. Filming is said to have taken several weeks. Despite seeing donkeys on set that are a UK seaside staple, the blue sky and clear blue sea can only mean one thing - that the movie was filmed in an idyllic location.
Contrary to the first and second movies, which were filmed in Chicago, the franchise has gone on location to the Greek homeland of the Portokalos family.
Movie location manager Giannis Nikoletos, told cntraveller.com "The keyword for the location scouting of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was Neoclassical.
“This term represented the dream the director and production designer had for the paternal village and the house of the Portokalos family, that they would discover upon their first visit to Greece.”
In an attempt to find a filming location that had seen wealth and prosperity in the past, Giannis explained how they came about Corfu. "We scouted various areas in different regions of Greece like the Mount Pelion in the North or Peloponnese in the South, as well as areas near Athens, but it was when we scouted the Ionian Island region, and especially Corfu, that the riddle was solved.
"The images shown from Corfu coincided with the reference photos from the creative team in almost all the cases.”
Most of the exterior scenes were filmed in the Danilia Village in the area of Kira Chrisikou which is located 10km from the city of Corfu.
Giannis said, "It was a game-changer. The village was created in the late 1970s by the Corfiot businessman Spyros Bouas to serve as a tourist/amusement park in order to promote the traditions and culture of Corfu. It represented a Corfiot village of the 1930s, and its shops showcased all the local craftsmanship – producing wine, olives, olive oil and other local products."
He went on to explain that recently it has been acquired by the Grecotel Hotel & Resorts Group and is operated as a park and museum.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is released in cinemas 8 September 2023
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com
