Daisy May Cooper welcomes third child after 'scary' labour and his sweet name plays into one of today’s biggest baby naming trends

Actress Daisy May Cooper has welcomed her third child into the world and announced the newborn's sweet name - and it plays into one of today’s biggest baby naming trends.

Fans of Daisy May Cooper were delighted when, earlier this week, the actress best known for her role in the hit BBC drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, announced she had given birth to her third child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where her son was born on Thursday 6 June, with the newborn arriving 'earlier' than she had expected.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that i nearly had to phone the samaratins but my god you are perfect."

She then went on to speak candidly about her 'scary' birth experience, thanking the hospital staff for looking after both her and her baby with spectacular care. "The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond," she wrote in the post's caption. "You are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed."

Signing off the post, Daisy revealed her son's name, writing, "Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter."

The name, like fellow star Ant McPartlin son’s baby name, is an incredibly trendy choice. It plays into the growing popularity of using nicknames as firsts names, with Benji being the shortened version of the traditional name Benjamin.

According to BabyCenter rankings, Benjamin has long been a popular choice of name for newborn boys and has never ranked below the 155th most popular name choice since the 1990s. With the growing use of nicknames as first names, Benji is set to be a popular choice for soon-to-be-parents.

It has already seen an increase in use since 2013 as a unisex baby name, with it ranking as the 681st most popular boys name and the 11278th most popular girls name - so it's a great trendy choice for those still wanting something a little more unique.

Little Benji is Daisy's first child with her boyfriend, Bristol-based DJ Anthony, and he joins the family to make it a happy family-of-five with Daisy's two children from her previous marriage, daughter Pip, five, and son Jack, three.

When news of her pregnancy broke, a source close to Daisy told The Sun, “Daisy is pregnant and is really excited to become a mum for the third time with her new partner. The pair have been going strong, so the addition of a baby will only bring them closer together.

"Daisy is very happy and becoming a mum again what she is focusing on right now. She was living in Cotswolds and ready to start this new chapter.”

