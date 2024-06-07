Stacey Solomon sticks up for working parents and 'wipes the floor' with co-star Denise Welch in heated debate

Fans have praised Stacey Solomon after she 'wiped the floor with Denise Welch' and stuck up for working parents on the Loose Women panel.

The influence of celebrity parents cannot be understated when we look at modern parenting styles, parenting trends, and, in general, the mainstream outlook on life as a parent.

Whether it's a celebrity speaking out against certain aspects of parenting, like Paloma Faith recently did, or it's celebrities popularising new baby name trends, like Ant McPartlin's son’s ‘trendy’ baby name has done, we're all inspired by A-listers in some aspect. And it's great to see those names we love speak up for the rest of us and use their platform to highlight the struggles many parents less fortunate than them face.

That's why, when Stacey Solomon stood up for working parents on the Loose Women panel earlier this week, she received an outpouring of support.

Making a return to the show earlier this week after taking time off to enjoy downtime with her family, the 35-year-old TV personality passionately discussed the topics of remote working and how it's enabled many to get closer to her dream of being a stay-at-home parent.

Talking about how flexible working arrangements have been a godsend for families with children, letting them save on childcare costs and increasing nursery costs, and has also let parents spend more time with their kids, she clashed with fellow presenter Denise Welch who voiced her opinion that the "country is collapsing" because everyone is working from home, leaving many businesses struggle to get staff.

Stacey asked Welch is she 'really' believed remote working was the root cause of the staffing issues she spoke about, suggesting that it was more likely that zero-hour contracts which offer no job security or consistency that were the root cause.

"So it has nothing to do with the fact that a nurse is grafting hard on a zero hours contract, struggling to pay childcare?," she asked. "No wonder people aren't signing up to do these jobs, they just aren't paid enough to do them."

Fans quickly took to X [Formerly known as Twitter] to share their support for Stacey, with one writing, "Stacey absolutely wiping the floor with Densy [clapping hand emojis]," while another added, "I totally agree with Stacey Solomon."

It's not just fans who agree with Stacey, research backs up her opinion. Various studies have found that working from home keeps mothers in employment, helping families to grow as they decide whether or not it's financially worth returning to work after a baby and reducing the impact of the motherhood penalty.

But while fans loved her appearance on the show, they're set for disappointment as the TV personality, who recently left fans speculating if she was pregnant again, won't be retuning to the show full time.

Speaking to The Sun, Stacey's Loose Women co-star, Linda Robson revealed that the mum of five is 'too busy' to have a full time job on the show as she juggles various other projects alongside parenting her five children Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, six, Rose, four, and one year old Belle.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, what does nepo baby mean? We explain the term, give examples and share celebrity reactions. Plus, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh files to officially change surname following parents divorce - legal experts reveal why she might've made this choice. And, Ryan Reynolds shares 'important' parenting tip as he reveals why anxiety has made him a 'better dad'.