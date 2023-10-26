David Beckham shares unusual hobby with his son Cruz and they’re both braver than we are

David Beckham and his 17-year-old son Cruz have found a mutual interest in beekeeping and making homemade honey together, with the footballer proudly showing off their efforts on Instagram.

But David Beckham has found the perfect solution to keep him and his 17-year old son more than occupied throughout the whole year. They've taken up beekeeping.

Taking to Instagram during lockdown back in 2020, the footballer shared his new passion with his followers as he filmed himself assembling his first ever beehive from a flat-pack kit in the back garden of his Cotswolds mansion. The hobby might have been sparked by the months of down-time he, like the rest of us, found himself thrown into, but the passion has far out-lived the months of COVID restrictions. He is now the proud owner of a whole host of bee hives that line the grounds of his home.

In a later post, David revealed that Cruz had been involved with the beekeeping right from the start, sharing this caption alongside a sweet video of him pouring his honey into jars, "Who knew I’d get so emotional about my first harvest of my Honey. All started with me and Cruzie building our first Hive in lockdown 3 years ago @cruzbeckham sooooooooo excited oh and btw it’s sooooooo good…my Bee’s produced."

Clearly equally excited about their hard work paying off, Cruz also recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their finished product - a jar of honey whose label read, "Maplewood – Made with love by Dad and Cruz."

David and Cruz join a long list of celebrities including the likes of Kate Middleton, King Charles III and even Ed Sheeran who all enjoy the pleasures of beekeeping. And, much like the celebs who've found the hobby before him, David uses his time with the bees as an 'antidote' to the madness of celebrity life.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, "Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown. But now David has become a bit obsessed. He has all the gear, and even built a hive. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life."

There was also another pull that drew the footballer to homemade honey and it's one that any hay fever sufferers are going to want to note down. Speaking with GQ last year, David revealed that his entire family suffers badly with hay fever and, after he was told that homemade honey was a good antidote for the harsh symptoms, he began harvesting it.

"The kids and my wife get it every year but this is the first time I've struggled with it. I'm making my own honey, which they say is one way of reducing the symptoms," he explained.

Not only has the honey got approval from a-listers, with even Gordon Ramsey commenting on David's Instagram post to say the honey is "SO good," but it's also got the royal seal of approval. He gave a jar of his honey to King Charles III earlier this year when the pair met during a London engagement, with the King reportedly offering to 'do a swap' and give him a jar of his own honey back in return!

