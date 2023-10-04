Despite having a Netflix show, David Beckham still apologises for this normal dad embarrassment - and it's too cute not to forgive

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David Beckham has apologised to his kids for this normal dad embarrassment - and kids everywhere will be able to relate.

The former professional footballer turned football manager is celebrating the release of his new Netflix Documentary Beckham and as the whole family stepped out for the London premiere, fans might be wondering how many kids do David and Victoria Beckham have? or where is Rebecca Loos now? following her rumoured affair with David.

The whole family gathered with their celebrity friends, including James Corden, to watch the documentary - during which Victoria lost her cool revealing husband David almost missed their son’s birth.

And while the documentary provides plenty of unseen clips from their family album, David, who is dad to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21 and Cruz, 18 and daughter Harper, 12, couldn't resist embarrassing his wife and kids once more at the afterparty as he showed off his dad dancing moves.

He shared a hilarious snap of himself and Victoria dancing to his Instagram and captioned it, "Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on 😂 love you Victoria Beckham & thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie’s Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, sorry about dads moves."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David can be seen holding Victoria's hand as he swings his arms out, causing his wife to laugh and it's a lovely unguarded moment which is worlds away from her trademark 'Posh Spice' pout.

And fans love it. One fan wrote, "Davidoo, You can make any woman laugh, on this planet. She knows that."

Another fan wrote, "Dance the night away folks"

And a third fan begged, "WE WANT THE VIDEO!!!!!!!" - and we totally second, third (and to infinity and beyond) this motion!

