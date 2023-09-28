Who is on Dancing on Ice 2024? Confirmed line up so far

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The nation's favourite skating show is coming back for a new season and the all-star line up is slowly being teased with fans begging to know who is on Dancing on Ice 2024?

The show sees celebrities paired up with ice skating professionals as they take to the ice each week, to perform their routine in front of a packed audience and judges in the studio where Dancing on Ice is filmed. Plus, not forgetting the millions of viewers at home, making it one of the most nerve-wracking things to not only take part in, but also to watch.

The 16th series start date and hosts are both yet to be confirmed by show bosses, but the show has previously seen ITV daytime host of This Morning, Holly Willoughby at the helm. However, until further announcements are made, we look at which of the 12 celebrities competing have been officially announced so far...

Who is on Dancing on Ice 2024?

Hannah Spearitt

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearitt, 42, has announced she is competing in the show, in what will be her first major role after she claimed in an interview with The Sun that she was 'snubbed' from the band's reunion tour.

Hannah told fans in a little video recorded at an ice rink, "I've got a little thing to tell you - I'm going to be on Dancing On Ice 2024!"

Hannah is releasing her upcoming autobiography Facing the Music which is being released on 12th October, following the death of fellow bandmade Paul Cattermole.

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

Clare Sweeney

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, 52, who plays Cassie Plummer in the ITV soap, is the second celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice.

She said, "I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

She added, “I’ve had to wear my boots around the house… I haven’t stepped on the ice yet.”

You might recognise Claire from some of her other TV performances including Brookside, Doctors, Benidorm and Holby City and has also starred in productions that include 9 To 5 The Musical in 2022 and the 2011 UK tour of Legally Blonde.

(Image credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton MBE, 44, is a former world champion boxer who is familiar with a ring, but not when it's covered with ice. Despite having retired from boxing in November 2012, he returned to the ring for an exhibition match last year against Marco Antonio Barrera.

And now he's about to take on a new challenge.

Speaking about the show, Ricky admitted, "If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy."

He has shared some clips from his training on Instagram, one was a hilarious clip from Blades of Glory movie which he captioned, "The training for Dancing On Ice 2024 is going fantastically already. Literally can’t wait."

(Image credit: ITV)

Who is presenting Dancing on Ice 2024?

While it's not officially been announced who is presenting Dancing on Ice 2024, Holly Willoughby has given her strongest indication yet that she could be returning to host the next series following Philip Schofield's exit.

Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning. He had hosted the skating show since its launch in 2006 alongside Holly.

Holly, who is host of This Morning, was chatting to Ricky Hatton about his upcoming appearance on Dancing on Ice

She said, "I am so excited to get you on the rink!" and Ricky joked, "I wish I shared your confidence".

After the former light welterweight world champion expressed his enthusiasm, Holly replied, "I can't wait to see you on the show!"

However, she could have just meant watching from her sofa at home, so fans will have to wait for an official announcement on the hosts.

In other reality show news, you might be wondering Who is favourite to win Strictly 2023? We have the odds on all your favourite stars, or if you missed it, you might want to know who left Bake Off?