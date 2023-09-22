Disney classic Hocus Pocus returns to cinemas ahead of its 30th anniversary, and it's the perfect family night out
The original Hocus Pocus movie is heading back to cinemas, here's everything we know
The Sanderson Sisters will be putting a spell on cinema audiences once more when the spellbinding original Hocus Pocus film returns to the big screen as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Disney classic.
While many fans of the franchise are wondering when is Hocus Pocus 3 coming out? others might want to remind themselves what is the story of Hocus Pocus 2 before sitting down to watch the third instalment. Or if you're looking for things to do with the kids this half term then you might want to introduce them to the first Hocus Pocus film.
The 1993 movie starring Academy Award-winning Bette Midler, Primetime Emmy Award-winner Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex And The City), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act) is heading back to cinemas for a limited time only.
You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches, return from 17th-century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters! It’s a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth - but first they must outwit three kids and a talking cat! Loaded with bewitching laughs, Hocus Pocus is an outrageously wild comedy that’s sure to entertain everyone.
Doug Davis, CEO of Park Circus, said: “It's become an annual tradition to experience Hocus Pocus on the big screen. This Halloween, we are thrilled to be marking 30 years of the Sanderson Sisters in style with our biggest celebration of this Disney favourite yet at hundreds of cinemas across the UK and beyond.”
Following last year’s sold out performance, the Sanderson sisters are BACK! 🧹 On Sunday 29th October, experience Hocus Pocus like never before at a special screening at the @EventimApollo, accompanied by a live orchestra! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/XC52QzdPLH 🎃✨ pic.twitter.com/BSwTtxbMQ2June 29, 2023
Where can I watch Hocus Pocus?
Fans can watch Hocus Pocus at one of the ultimate family-friendly big screen experiences this spooky season, with screenings set to take place at Vue, ODEON, Cineworld, Curzon and Light Cinemas in the UK & Ireland, from 29th September, with screenings throughout October in the lead up to Halloween.
Park Circus, who represent the international repertory theatrical rights, is also giving fans in wider territories the chance to enjoy this hilariously wicked favourite, including additional screenings at Pathe in the Netherlands, plus many more to be confirmed soon.
Don’t miss Hocus Pocus back on the big screen from 29 September and throughout October by finding a 30th anniversary screening near you by visiting Park Circus online.
In other entertainment news, fans of My Big Fat Greek Wedding sequel are wondering Where is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 filmed? Barbie fans are wondering will there be a second Barbie movie? and here's everything we know about Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
