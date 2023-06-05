When is Hocus Pocus 3 coming out? All we know so far about the release date, trailer and cast
Bubble, bubble, toil and even more trouble...as Disney confirm a third sequel
Just nine months after Hocus Pocus 2 was released, Disney has confirmed that it is already working on a third instalment as fans ask when is Hocus Pocus 3 coming out?
Fans had a lengthy 30 years to wait for the second sequel and now Disney can't wait to tell fans that they've got another story up their sleeves - and judging by the reaction to the first sequel, there's more trouble in store.
The Sanderson sisters are not yet done with their magic and mayhem, screenwriter, Jen D'Angelo told Variety, "We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other. But I’m hoping in ‘Hocus Pocus 3,’ we’ll see Max and Alison living in California.”
When is Hocus Pocus 3 coming out?
It is not yet clear when Hocus Pocus 3 will be coming out, but it's not expected to take as long as the second film - which is good news for fans thinking they might have to wait another 30 years for the next instalment. Rumours of a third first surfaced last year.
And the last movie storyline did exceptionally better than expected - breaking records of the Nielson Top 10 streaming charts, with the largest opening weekend with 2.7 billion minutes viewed following its September 30th premiere. It also became the most watched film across Disney+ for the first three days of release.
Nevertheless, fans are excited, one wrote, "Omg this is amazing! The first one is a classic and the sequel is very enjoyable!"
Another fan tweeted, "I can’t wait!!!! I’ve always love the Hocus Pocus movie. I thought the second one was really good Now I have to see the third one!!!! HOORAY!!!!!"
And a third fan added, "Aaaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! Yes!!!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!!!!!!"
Until then you can watch the trailer for the second movie...
Is there a Hocus Pocus 3 trailer?
There isn't yet a Hocus Pocus 3 trailer as the film has only just been announced as being in the works. If you've not yet watched Hocus Pocus 2 or want to re-watch and guess where it's filmed, here's 10 reasons to watch it from the leading ladies themselves...
Who is in the Hocus Pocus 3 cast?
It's a bit too early to say who will be in the Hocus Pocus 3 cast but with screenwriter Jen D'Angelo's earlier admissions, it's likely that Omri Katz’s Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts could return.
One fan tweeted, "Can’t wait we should also be seeing the original cast be apart of this one for sure as they missed out on the 2nd film since it could be the last one."
And they're not the only ones hoping, another added, "Spookily I was just thinking about the OG cast from the HP1 the last few days. I really hope that they will be back."
Maybe if enough fans think hard enough about it, something will manifest!
We will update you as soon as we hear anything.
