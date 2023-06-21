Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - everything we know so far about the new movie

Fans of iconic Millennium movie Chicken Run are in for a cracking treat as filmmakers have confirmed the release date for the second movie and here's everything we know about Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

And like its 2000 predecessor, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a comedy action-adventure. When your heroes have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress, and those heroes are chickens, then comedy is deep in its DNA. But there’s also a very moving family story at its heart.

As we look at all you need to know about the sequel...

Is Chicken Run 2 happening?

Yes, Chicken Run 2 is happening, Netflix made the announcement that second movie is on its way when it shared, "The CHICKEN RUN sequel is coming, and it's called... CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023."

And according to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has since revealed at the Annecy International Animation Festival that it's set to be released on 15th December 2023.

The story will focus on a new adventure, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

Who is making Chicken Run 2?

Aardman and Netflix have teamed up to make Chicken Run 2. Netflix streaming service shared, "Over the years, a sequel was often discussed at Aardman but the studio needed the right story and the right partner. Following Robin Robin, another collaboration seemed like a no-brainer and the perfect time to bring back our poultry heroes to the world."

Aardman tweeted, "CRACKING NEWS: it's the poultry movie event of the year! Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches on 15 December 2023!"

Cast of Chicken Run 2

Netflix announced that the cast of Chicken Run 2 includes Thandiwe Newton (Ginger), Zachary Levi (Rocky) and Bella Ramsey (their daughter Molly) - true chick-off-the-old-block who completes the family trio in this new chapter. Reprising their roles are Jane Horrocks (Babs), Imelda Staunton (Bunty) and Lynn Ferguson (Mac), joined by new additions Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), David Bradley (Fowler), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher) and Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry).

But it's understood that Julia Sawalha - sister of Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha, isn't voicing Ginger this time round because it's claimed her voice sounds "too old".

A fan tweeted, "For anyone wondering why Julia Sawalha isn't Voicing Ginger is cause they said that she sounds "To old" and wouldn't really fit so that's why they replace her."

But another fan said, "Wow! This looks brilliant! I like Ginger and Rocky's new voices too. Not to throw the original VAs under the bus but these guys are much better!"

Netflix teased "Dawn of the Nugget revisits your favourite chickens Ginger and Rocky, plus a whole coop of new friends."

