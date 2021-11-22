We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele made a hilariously harsh dig at her exes during ITV special as she answered a probing question.

Adele proved she was not one to hold back when asked a probing question about her previous relationships during her ITV special as she gave a hilariously harsh dig at her exes.

The multi-million-pound singer-songwriter took to the stage for An Audience with Adele and while she invited her heroes into the audience, her handpicking the guests didn’t mean they were going to go easy on her with their questions.

During the evening Adele performed some of her classic hits and also songs from her new album 30 and in between tracks, it was over to the star-studded audience to ask Adele some personal questions.

And celebrity friend and comedian Alan Carr didn’t disappoint with his cheeky request.

He asked, “Famously you write songs about your exes. If your exes wrote a song about you, what would it be called, and what would it sound like?”

The 33-year-old star then quipped that “most of them” wouldn’t have the talent to pen a song because they aren’t very good at the simplest of “normal daily” life tasks.

The star, who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, joked, “Probably called ‘No One Like You’, I would imagine.”

In continuing, Adele made a further dig at her exes when she laughed, “I can’t imagine any of them would really be able to do it, because most of them, like, couldn’t even do a normal daily task.

“Most of them. Not all of them. So I don’t think they’d get away with it.”

Adele previously revealed she married Simon in 2018 and split later that year but their divorce wasn’t finalised until early 2021.

Now dating Rich Paul, Adele recently revealed she has a secret romance before that relationship and after the breakdown of her marriage.

She said, “I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved – not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years – but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.

“I couldn’t give myself properly. I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he. It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after.

“Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left.

She continued, “So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage.”

Adele explained that she came to associate the mystery male with the collapse of her marriage.

She added, “I associate him with the breakdown of my marriage. So, therefore, he is part of the storm.

“And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise, I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one.”

But during Adele’s recent Oprah Winfrey interview, Adele: One Night Only, a body language expert claimed she was ‘still holding back’ on details despite her smiles.