Adele is believed to be still ‘holding back’ on revealing too much about boyfriend Rich Paul to Oprah Winfrey and fans, despite giving ‘genuine smiles’, according to a body language expert.

The singer-songwriter opened up during a two-hour special Adele: For One Night Only, in which she spoke about everything from her divorce from Simon Konecki to her weightloss and her new boyfriend Rich Paul.

And while her new album 30 is supposed to be her most ‘deeply personal’ album yet, body language expert Darren Stanton has analyzed Adele’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview and it seems the Easy On Me hitmaker, could be holding something back.

Speaking to UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend, Darren admits it’s one of Adele’s ‘most open interviews ever’ he explained, “Throughout the interview, it’s clear to see Adele and Oprah struck up a great rapport – mirroring each other in movements and right down to the way they were dressed.

“This is why Oprah is the best in the game, she’s able to make her interviewee’s feel comfortable and on a level with her, where they can have a candid conversation – almost as if the cameras are not even there.”

He continued, “There was definitely a level of what we call in psychology, self-disclosure, from Adele. This is when we see individuals, who are generally pretty private, start to give away more and more detail about themselves when they strike a connection with someone.

“Adele used this platform to give one of her most open interviews ever, discussing her recent struggles and tragedies.”

And while Darren admits there “seemed no real signs of deception or falseness” he picked up on what he described as “definite signs of discomfort and awkwardness – something rare to see in Adele, who has always appeared so confident and outspoken. The divorce is clearly a tough subject for her to talk about.”

Adele and Simon married in 2018 but Adele confirmed they split later that year and share son Angelo, nine. And it’s during her ’embarrassing’ divorce part of the discussion that she accesses “deep feelings” and Darren revealed this can be seen in the way “Adele tilts her head down, with her eyes looking away from opera – as if not to be seen.”

He commented, “This period of life seems to have brought great anguish for her. Yet, her ability to jump out of the past and into the present is seen in the interview, where she then moves on to speak with her head held high and prominent.

“She is seemingly content where she is now in life, somewhere where she has reached a new level of personal power and undoubtedly channelled her earlier struggles in her music as so many creative people do, turning tragedy into triumph.“

And you could say that one person responsible for putting a spring back in Adele’s step is boyfriend Rich Paul.

Darren believes she has finally found someone that “truly loves her for who she is”.

He explained, “She glows when talking about her new partner Rich Paul, calling their bond the most incredible and open-hearted relationship she had ever been in.

“When speaking, you could see the genuine smiles and feelings of elation in her face as she had now found someone that truly loves her for who she is – which is what she has always wanted.”

But in opening up her heart again, Darren warned that Adele doesn’t seem completely at ease and he described her actions, “She is quick to change subjects and talk more generally about love, showing she still isn’t overly comfortable sharing this information and was possibly holding back because of the divorce and her past being in the periphery.”

Oprah has given fans an insight into the interview and you can watch a clip of it below…

Meanwhile, UK fans can watch An Audience with Adele on ITV on Sunday, 21st November at 7.30pm.