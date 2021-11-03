We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is An Audience with Adele on ITV and how can you get tickets? Here’s all you need to know after Adele confirmed filming for an intimate TV special in the UK.

The Tottenham-born award-winning artist, who already confirmed her two-hour Oprah Winfrey special on US channel CBS, is set to give UK fans a treat of their own following the release of her new album 30, which Adele describes as her “most personal one yet” as it follows her divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele teased fans earlier this week by announcing the tracklist for the album, which features her single Easy On Me.

When is An Audience with Adele on ITV?

An Audience with Adele will air on ITV on Sunday the 21st of November – just days after the official 30 album release.

The show is expected to air around 8pm, just before I’m A Celebrity 2021.

It will feature the Hello hitmaker performing at the London Palladium, in front of an audience including Adele’s family and friends – and you might even spot a familiar celebrity face.

Adele will sing some tracks from her new album plus some of her hit singles like Rollin in the Deep, Rumour Has It, and Someone Like You.

Adele tweeted the news to her 26.7m followers, and simply captioned it with ‘ITV- 21st November.’

How can you get tickets for an Audience with Adele?

Fans looking to get tickets for an Audience with Adele will be disappointed as the audience for the ITV special is by special-invite only.

Millions of fans were left disappointed when Adele tickets sold out in record-time for British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

But those expecting to snap up a seat in the audience at the Palladium will be sad to learn that the event is an exclusive invite-only, so unless you are best friends with the star, then you’re probably not getting in.

One fan wrote, ‘Cancels all my plans for the 21st, I’m staying home to watch my fellow London girl.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Gotta start thinking of a good enough excuse to skip work during that week’

And a third added, ‘I was supposed to be out for our anniversary but I think I’ll stay in to watch this….Oh the in-laws are coming down from Scotland to babysit. Maybe I’ll get to watch it with my husband I’ll book a hotel.’

Unlike normal ITV shows where you can apply via SRO Audiences, Applause Store and Lost in TV to be in the audience, there are no tickets available for this Adele special as seats will be filled with Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, ITV said.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, added, “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Before the ITV special, fans can see Adele on CBS on 14th of November, as she performs from the Griffith Observatory and takes part in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. You can watch a sneaky peek of the show below…

How to watch An Audience with Adele on ITV

You can tune in to ITV to watch an Audience with Adele on 21st November or stream it live on the ITV Hub. But if you are unable to watch the show when it airs, fear not for fans will be able to either watch it an hour later on ITV+1 or whenever they like when it drops onto the ITV hub following the show.

The ITV hub is available on the internet or via a smartTV and requires a TV licence.

Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 Productions, the company producing both specials, wrote on Instagram, ‘I grew up loving An Audience With specials on ITV – so to be coming back to London to produce this, with a one of a kind artist – the incredible Adele, is literally a dream come true.’

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on Sunday 21st November.