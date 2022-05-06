We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has shared what appears to be a no make-up selfie to mark her birthday and fans are seriously bowled over by her fresh-faced look.

From her debut album,19, to Adele’s 30 album that landed in autumn last year, long-time fans of the singer will be well aware of how her music releases reference not only her age but the heartbreak in her life. Thankfully, though, despite opening up about her heartache over the wound she fears “won’t ever heal” last year as she reflected on the impact of her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki on their son Angelo, things are definitely looking up for the star.

Not only did Adele confirm her romance with new beau Rich Paul in 2021 and release her new album, but one exciting appearance got fans wondering if Adele is engaged.

Now to mark her 34th birthday Adele has posted what looks to be a stunning no-make-up selfie as she declared she’s “happier” than she’s ever been after all she’s been through.

Taking to social media, Adele shared not one, but two pictures in honour of her special day. The first of which shows her wearing a chic black mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves and a sequin embellished bodice as she stands outside in the beauty of nature, her hands raised in a unique bird-like pose and her hair in soft waves.

The second snap is a close-up shot of the Hello singer smiling in what could possibly be a no-make-up selfie. Regardless of whether or not she is wearing some subtle products for this birthday post, this fresh-faced look showcases Adele’s glowing skin and her joy couldn’t be more evident in her relaxed expression.

“What a difference a year makes!” she wrote in her caption. “If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!”

Adele added, “So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here! Thank you x”.

Adele’s embracing of her age and evident excitement at what the future holds is something that has been met with excitement from fans. Many took to the comments to express their delight at not only Adele’s stunning photos but how she’s reached such a “happier” place.

“whoa absolutely beautiful ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😍”, one fan wrote, blown away by her birthday post.

A second person echoed this sentiment, commenting, “Let’s just praise how beautiful Adele is! 🥺🦋”.

“PERFECTION 💫 🪐 hbd queen 🥳”, someone else agreed.

“Happiest birthday Love! You are radiating joy and peace!!! Blessings❤️😍”, someone else responded, recognising how she’s in such a lovely place.

“Can’t wait for #60 the album”, someone else said, seemingly just as excited as Adele is for her to celebrate her milestone 60th birthday in 26 years time.

It’s not known when Adele might make her triumphant return with more new music after the success of 30. But with the singer enjoying the “blessings” and “lessons” of life, any future albums could be well filled with some songs to remember!