The One Show’s Alex Jones opens up on shock miscarriage that hit her 'like a ton of bricks’

The One Show's Alex Jones has opened up on her shock miscarriage (opens in new tab) that she says hit her 'like a ton of bricks'.

The BBC TV presenter, who is a mum of three to Edward, Kit, and Annie, with husband Charlie Thomson (opens in new tab), opened up about her heartbreaking experience as she talked about her new IVF documentary Alex Jones: Making babies which aired on 5th January.

Her first-born Edward Alun Burrell Thomson, adorably shortened to Teddy, was born in 2017. Her second child Kit, was born in May 2019 and while she didn't plan to have any more children (opens in new tab), she unexpectedly fell pregnant with her third child (opens in new tab), a daughter called Annie was born in 2021.

Speaking on Lorraine, detailed her own pregnancy (opens in new tab) journey, which hasn't been easy.

"We didn't have a straightforward time, between the two boys, we had a loss then and quite late on and then it resulted in some complications. I didn't go down the IVF route, we thought we might have to but we didn't in the end," she said.

Alex, who admitted the "inherent need" to have a baby explained, "Once you've decided you want a baby, that need, that inherent need to have the baby, it overtakes everything."

But while she avoided needing IVF (opens in new tab) she opened up on the heartache of losing a baby (opens in new tab) after revealing she didn't recognise the signs and symptoms of miscarriage (opens in new tab).

She recalled, "We actually got pregnant in October 2017, when Teddy was 10 months, and we lost that baby. I didn’t realise for a long time because I had been breastfeeding and your periods don’t come back straight away."

Alex explained: "We learnt the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time. The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks."

