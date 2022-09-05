Don't Worry Darling: Release date and where you'll be able to watch it in the UK
The all-star cast includes Harry Styles and Florence Pugh
With the Don't Worry Darling release date arriving this month, audiences won't have to wait too much longer to see this year's most anticipated film.
It's the film that brought together Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (opens in new tab) creatively - and romantically. So it's no surprise that there's quite the buzz around the upcoming release of Don't Worry Darling. Mr Styles - the Love on Tour (opens in new tab) showman - is joined by a host of other Hollywood talent in bringing to life a story which on the surface appears aesthically idyllic. But scratch the surface and audiences will discover something more sinister in store.
Don't Worry Darling makes it's World Premiere at September's Venice Film Festival, alongside upcoming Netflix treat White Noise starring Adam Driver (opens in new tab) and Greta Gerwig.
Don't Worry Darling: Release date
Don’t Worry, Darling will be released in UK and North American cinemas on Friday 23 September 2022. The film's director and cast member Olivia Wilde was the first to confirm the release date back in September 2021 with an Instagram post captioned simply: "In theaters only. 9 • 23 • 22".
A coveted few in the Cinema world are being treated to the first screening of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. Monday 5 September marks the film's official world premiere at the prestigious film event - with stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde all expected to walk the red carpet for it.
As for us regular joes, we'll have to hold tight for the September release date. Honouring the upcoming release, the official Don't Worry Darling Instagram account dropped a teaser on August 23 - alerting audiences of the one month wait left.
The movie has been a long time coming, as initial filming for Don't Worry Darling began in September 2020 but was halted due to pandemic. In October 2020, a member on set tested with coronavirus which paused production. Filming later continued and wrapped in February 2021.
Don't Worry Darling: Where to watch in the UK
Don't Worry Darling will be available to watch in the UK at local cinemas. Popular chains Vue (opens in new tab), Odeon (opens in new tab), Cineworld (opens in new tab) have all confirmed that they will be screening the films at their venues up and down England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Whilst no details of showtimes have been shared as yet, it's thought cinemagoers will be able to book their ticket up to a week in advance of the scheduled showings in September.
Is Don't Worry Darling going to be on Netflix?
No, to date there has been no confirmation that Don't Worry Darling will be available to watch on Netflix. Therefore those who want to see the film when released will have to make the trip to the cinema.
This being said, as is usually the way with Netflix - fans might see Don't Worry Darling appear on Netflix - or a similar streaming service at a later date, possibly a few years down the line. But no official plans have been shared on this.
What is the storyline of Don't Worry Darling?
Don't Worry Darling is a dark thriller set in 1950s America. It follows seemingly happily married couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) making a life for themselves in suburbia. However in a setting where appearance trumps everything, the idyllic utopian community experiment they've joined doesn't quite seem all it's cracked up to be. And before long, Alice finds herself having horrific visions that threaten to upheave everything.
The film's official synopsis reads: "A 1950s housewife (Pugh) living with her husband (Styles) in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets."
Don't Worry Darling: Cast
- Harry Styles (Dunkirk) plays Jack
- Florence Pugh (Little Women, Midsommer) plays Alice
- Chris Pine (StarTrek, Wonder Woman) plays Frank
- Olivia Wilde (House, The Lazurus Effect) plays Mary
- Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals) plays Shelley
- Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Sing) plays Bill
- Douglas Smith (Big Love, Percy Jackson) plays John
- KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) plays Margaret
- Timothy Simons (Veep) plays Dean
- Asif Ali (Ritu) plays Peter
- Dita Von Teese plays a Burlesque Dancer
- Sydney Chandler (Pistol) plays Bunny
- Ari’el Satchel (Zola) plays Kevin
Don't Worry Darling sees popstar Harry Styles take on his first leading man role. The 28-year-old - who previously had a cameo in film Dunkirk - replaced actor Shia LaBeouf in the lead role, after he pulled out or was reportedly fired for creative differences.
“I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack,” Styles told Variety (opens in new tab) in an email from Toronto, whilst on on his Love On Tour show. “It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession. There were always two sides of the character to play with. It’s fun to play someone that you feel like you’re trying to work out the whole time.”
Fans got their first glimpse of Harry's acting talent when a teaser clip was dropped via Rolling Stones Magazine's social media accounts. In it, Harry can be seen having an argument with on-screen wife Alice.
What is the age rating of Don't Worry Darling?
An official age rating for Don't Worry Darling is yet to be confirmed by The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). However, it's thought that it will receive either a 12A or 15 age rating. This is based on the BBFC giving the latest trailer (opens in new tab) of Don't Worry Darling an age certification of 12A.
"Films rated 12A are suitable for children aged 12 and over," clarifies their website (opens in new tab). "However, people younger than 12 may see a 12A so long as they are accompanied by an adult."
Other trailers for Don't Worry Darling - including the 3 minute 26 second one released in August - were given the 15 age rating. Which means that only those aged 15 or older can go and watch the film in cinemas.
Across the pond, the film has been given an R rating by the MPAA in the United States (opens in new tab). They shared that Don't Worry Darling received this age certificate due to the film's sexuality, language and violent content.
The BBFC similarly looks at similar criteria and how this affects the audience. For example, they would have also considered language, nudity, sex, violence, drugs and more - and how appropriate the film's content was for minors.
