Are Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice a couple?

With their stunning routines and sizzling chemistry – many are wondering if Strictly’s Rose and Giovanni are a couple in real life too.

There’s nothing like another series of Strictly to keep the country entertained during the chilly months. And with the much loved BBC One programme comes with it some sparkly costumes, incredible routines and of course the Strictly curse and romance rumours.

This year, fans have spotted a special connection between pro dancer Giovanni Pernice and contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis – with some convinced that romance sparks are flying during Strictly filming. Add to this Rose and Giovanni’s lucky charm that viewers have spotted and interest into the pair has rocketed sky high. After all, who doesn’t love a Strictly love story? We’ve delved into the real behind-the-scenes relationship between the two, uncovering their current and past dating history.

Are Rose and Giovanni a couple?

No, sadly Rose and Giovanni are not a couple in real life. Rose has a long-term boyfriend whilst Giovanni is newly single.

Speculation over whether the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and pro dancer are a couple off the dance floor has mounted following their captivating performances and friendly partnership.

And the rumour mill went into overdrive after week 8’s emotional couple choice performance. When Giovanni was heard uttering the words ‘I love you’ to his dance partner after their performance.

The dance paid tribute to the deaf community at large and involved a surprise moment of silence in the middle of the performance. This was to share Rose’s personal experience of dancing with the audience.

“Sometimes you have to do a dance that makes a statement and we did that,” said Giovanni to It Takes Two presenter Janette.

Whilst the two may not be dating, Giovanni has openly showered Rose with praise during the show.

“Rose is a role model and she’s inspiring a lot of other deaf kids to dream to one day be on Strictly or be an actor or be anything,” he added.

Despite not being romantically linked it seems that the two have found a firm friend in each other during the competition.

Rose Ayling-Ellis boyfriend:

Rose has been in a relationship with boyfriend Samuel Arnold for seven years.

The 26-year-old Eastenders actress seems to keep her personal life away from the cameras. But it is understood that the two live together and that like Rose, boyfriend Sam is also deaf.

Rose has shared glimpses of her boyfriend on her personal Instagram account on very rare occasions. And usually when the two have been travelling the world.

The couple enjoyed a holiday to Peru in August 2019, with Rose sharing a picture of them sat on the desert of Huacachina. And a month later, the actress shared snaps of the two exploring the Amazon River by canoe.

The first traces of Sam on Rose’s instagram date back to 2015 – when the two posed together at a festival. Whilst in another post from the weekend, Rose shared a video of her on Sam’s shoulder enjoying the show.

“One of the highlight of the festival was sitting on his shoulder during to one of Noel Gallagher’s classic song, Champagne Supernova!” read the caption.

Giovanni Pernice girlfriend:

Strictly pro dancer Giovanni Pernice is currently single, after splitting from Maura Higgins in October 2021.

Fans were left wondering if Giovanni and Maura were still together after the Love Island star deleted all traces of him from her Instagram page.

Giovanni then cleared up any confusion by announcing the end of their relationship via Instagram stories. He wrote:

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

Prior to Maura, the 31-year-old dated Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts who appeared on Strictly in 2018. And Giovanni has a track record of dating some of his Strictly co-stars.

The Italian dancer dated ex-Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote when the two were partnered up in the 2015 series. Though Georgia and Giovanni split in 2016 – one year on.

Strictly bosses were also cautious not to pair Katie McGlynn with Giovanni for this year’s series. As the actress was romantically linked to him five years ago – though the relationship was never made official.

Giovanni and Rose dances:

Rose and Giovanni have picked up many high scores for both their ballroom and latin dances during the competition.

The couple received their highest score – a perfect 40 – for their tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran in week 6. Closely followed by an incredible 39 for their contemporary couple’s choice in week 8.

Rose and Gio’s lowest score to date is 22 for their week 1 jive to Shake it Off by Taylor Swift. But luckily the scores have gone up considerably as she’s progressed during the competition. Suggesting that Rose is improving each week.

We’ve broken down Rose and Giovanni’s dances week-by-week and the scores they received:

Week 1: Jive to Shake it Off by Taylor Swift – 22 points

Week 2: Salsa to Cuba by Gibson Brothers – 26 points

Week 3: Foxtrot to Rose’s Theme from Titanic – 36 points

Week 4: Cha Cha Cha to Raspberry Beret by Prince – 27 points

Week 5: Viennese Waltz to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys – 37 points

Week 6: Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran – 40 points

Week 7: Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson – 32 points

Week 8: Couple’s Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit – 39 points

For week 9, the couple will be dancing a Quickstep to Love is an Open Door from Disney’s Frozen.

