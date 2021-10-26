We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills has announced he's engaged to his partner Sam Vaughan after four years.

Scott, who is understood to have been dating Sam – a fellow radio presenter for Cardiff-based Nation Radio – since 2017, met through mutual friends.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star cheered Sam on while he took part in a charity 10k run and they both spent the early days of their relationship “travelling across the country to see each other when they can”.

At the time, a source told The Sun, “Scott has always had a thing for the Welsh and they hit it off after being introduced by mutual pals after he quietly split from Brad.

“They have been dating properly for about three months and bonded over their jobs and their love for running.”

And fast forward four years and Scott is so smitten that he confirmed he’d made a u-turn on marriage.

Scott announced his happy news on Twitter and Instagram with fans, he tweeted a snap taken from the proposal and captioned it, ‘After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend.

‘As @SamVaughan knows, I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam. You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you.’

The pair spent the weekend at luxury shepherd’s huts before Scott’s proposal took place.

And Scott continued, ‘As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start😂)

We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart. ❤️’

Sam shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram and revealed the engagement ring Scott had proposed to him with.

‘The beginning of forever. On Saturday the love of my life asked me to marry him and of course I said yes! I’ve had the most amazing four years and can’t wait to continue our journey! I never thought I’d find somebody who’s as obsessed with Sky News as me and I can’t wait to call him my husband! @realscottmills ‘

The pair have a puppy called Teddy together and have been pictured spending time together with family and friends.

And since announcing the news, Scott who covered Radio 2 for Ken Bruce, has been innindated with offers from fellow presenters and celebrities.

Fellow Scott Mills Show co-host Chris Stark, wrote, ‘I cannot wait for us to celebrate this tomo. I’m so happy that these two loveliest humans are gonna be twiddling each others rings. I love you Sam and Scott. I couldn’t be happier for you both xxx Ps) please let me organise the stag. I have some great ideas…’

DJ and producer Joel Corry, added, ‘Omg yes!!!! Soo happy for you both! P.S. let me know if you need a DJ at the wedding I mite know someone x’ to which Scott replied, ‘BOOKED’

And Sara Cox, who previously opened up on her working mum guilt, wrote, ‘Oh yasssssssssssss huge love & congrats please can I be bridesmaid?’ and Scott also replied, ‘BOOKED’

Meanwhile, Rylan Clark-Neal, who recently returned to his Radio 2 show following the break down of his marriage tweeted, ‘THE BEST NEWS. I love you both. If you need any marriage advice….. p.s. I’m throwing the official engagement party in Turin.’

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke added, ‘Darling I am soooo delighted for you both, as every other job is taken, I’ll be the loo attendant! Love wins always wonderful Xx’