Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly welcomed his first child with girlfriend Verity Paris and bandmate Duncan James revealed the exciting news on ITV’s Lorraine.

Lee announced back in February that he and Verity were expecting their first child together. The singer and Verity, who performs as an Ariana Grande tribute act, both shared their excitement at growing their family and disclosed that they would be welcoming a little girl.

Lee is already a proud dad and co-parents son Rayn with his ex-fiancée Samantha Millar and daughter Bluebell with ex-girlfriend Jessica Keevil.

Now Verity is said to have given birth to his third child, as Lee’s Blue bandmate Duncan James opened up on ITV daytime show, Lorraine.

Discussing the possibility of Blue reuniting, Duncan told host Lorraine Kelly how getting the band back together again might be more complicated now – for a very special reason.

“I think with the pandemic everything’s kind of changed and shifted which is a bit annoying. Lee lives in Spain, he’s just become a daddy again,” Duncan explained.

“Has he?” Lorraine responded excitedly, as Duncan continued: “So he’s got a little wee bubba and Simon [Webbe] has just become a father again so there’s like a baby Blue boom going on.”

Simon and his wife Ayshen shared that they were expecting their first child just weeks before Lee and Verity’s pregnancy news was announced.

Simon and Ayshen welcomed their daughter Cyan in April and it seems she and Lee’s newborn daughter are adorably close in age. Following Duncan’s revelation on Lorraine, Metro.co.uk reports that Lee’s rep has confirmed the news in a statement.

“Lee and Verity welcomed the arrival of their beautiful daughter earlier this month as they begin their new family life together in Spain. Both mother and baby are healthy”, it declared.

The birth of their little girl comes after Lee and Verity opened up to Hello! magazine about their pregnancy news, with the singer describing being a dad is the “most amazing thing in the world”. Whilst Verity discussed how Lee’s experience raising Rayn and Bluebell is something she greatly admired.

“I’m very comfortable moving into the next stage of my life with someone who is so paternal and good with children,” she told the publication. “Lee is so hands on and to me it is very reassuring to be with someone that loves family life.”

The couple are set to raise their newborn daughter in Spain and hope this will give her an amazing start.

“We have a better quality of life out here to bring up a child,” Lee explained. “I was in London for 20 years and I had a lot of fun but as I get older I feel like I just want to put my slippers on.

“I love going for walks along the oceanfront and breathing in the sea air. For us, this is a new lease of life.”

Congratulations to Lee and Verity on the birth of their daughter!