Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas jumper and other merchandise from the advert

Fans have been keen to snap up this particular John Lewis Christmas jumper after spotting it on the little boy in their gorgeous 2021 Christmas advert.

It’s official – Christmas 2021 has officially begun. Thanks to the arrival of the annual John Lewis Christmas advert. We’ve seen a number of enchanting John Lewis adverts over the years. But this year’s is particularly heart-warming. It tells the story of 14-year-old Nathan who unexpectedly meets space traveller Skye in the woods near his house. And the two form a sweet friendship, with Nathan introducing Skye to the magic of Christmas.

In addition to interest in the song in the John Lewis advert is an overwhelming demand for Nathan’s Christmas jumper. And we’ve shared how you can buy one, plus other merchandise featured in the adorable ad.

Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas jumper from the advert:

You can get your hands on the boy in the advert’s Christmas jumper at John Lewis.

Shop Now:

John Lewis & Partners Christmas Advert 2021 Kids’ Jumper

The navy Kid’s Christmas jumper is available in sizes 3-14 years. Those sized 3-6 will set you back £14, sizes 7-10 cost £16 and others sized 11 and over are sold at £18. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS John Lewis & Partners Christmas Advert 2021 Women’s Jumper

Available in sizes 8-20. The jumper is made from a soft cotton blend and is machine washable. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS John Lewis & Partners Christmas Advert 2021 Men’s Jumper

Available in sizes S-XXL. The John Lewis Christmas jumper features contrasting sleeves, plus a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem in red. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS The Christmas jumper worn by Nathan in the ‘Unexpected Guest’ 2021 advert features a light up star and sings the classic Christmas song Jingle Bells. But sadly John Lewis have had to clarify that these features are not available in the jumper they’re selling. “Although this jumper doesn’t light up like Nathan’s in our Christmas advert, we’ve designed it with gold thread embroidery to bring a little sparkle to the star on top of the knitted Christmas tree,” says a note on the John Lewis website. Whilst discussing the advert and jumper on Good Morning Britain, consumer reporter Harry Wallop explained why the light-up version wasn’t available: “You can’t buy one with a sparkly light because they say it’s not very eco-friendly. So they’re only selling one without the light,” he said. Presenter Ben Shephard replied: “They need to find a more eco-friendly way of delivering on that. Because that’s what everybody is going to be after.” Despite this, fans will be pleased to know there’s a charitable element to the knit. John Lewis have announced that they will split 10% of the profits for each jumper sold between its Give a Little Love charities – FareShare and Home-Start UK. The two charities help feed and support families with young children during difficult times.

What other merchandise can you buy from the John Lewis Christmas advert?

From Christmas baubles on the tree to the festive crockery on display when Nathan and his family are at the dinner table. There’s plenty of other extras you can shop from the John Lewis Christmas advert.

We’ve also hunted down the gorgeous emerald green Christmas napkin that Nathan wraps the mince pies up in. You can shop this and our other favourite picks below:

John Lewis 7ft Artificial Peruvian Pine Unlit Christmas Tree – £229

You can get your hands on the same Christmas tree Nathan’s sister is seen decorating in the advert. The tree comes with easy slot-together sections and a metal stand VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS John Lewis Gemstone Forest Butterfly Fairy Tree Decoration – £12

Jazz up your Christmas tree with this stunning and sparkly fairy decoration, which Nathan’s sister adds to the tree in the advert. Perfect for homes following a gold Christmas colour theme. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS John Lewis Gemstone Forest Peacock Clip on Tree Decoration – £12

Another from the brand’s forest decorations range. Add a pop of colour to your tree with this fabulous fuchsia peacock – that similarly stands out on Nathan’s tree in the 2021 advert. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

John Lewis Leaf Pattern Cotton Napkins (Set of 4) – £20

Set your Christmas Day table with these elegant emerald napkins. Young Nathan is seen wrapping up some mince pies in one of these, which he then gifts to Skye. VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS