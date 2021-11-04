Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 and what is the song?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The countdown to Christmas is officially on with the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 but viewers are wondering, who sings it and what is the song?

The highly anticipated advert of the year has arrived and it features Nathan, 14, who meets an alien called Skye who crash-landed her spaceship in a forest at the bottom of his garden and an unlikely friendship is formed.

The pair share the magic of Christmas, with Nathan sneaking out some mince pies to give to his secret friend before handing over his musical Christmas jumper as a parting gift.

But the emotive narrative isn’t the only thing that has left a lasting impression on viewers, with many asking who is the singer behind the song?

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

Lola Young is the singer of the new John Lewis Christmas advert. She performs her version of the 80s hit Together in Electric Dreams as an ‘unexpected guest’ lands on earth ahead of Christmas Day.

The two-minute advert is a joyful story of friendship, which celebrates the magic of Christmas moments experienced for the first time.

John Lewis takes viewers on a magical Christmas journey, all through the eyes of the lead characters, a young boy called Nathan and the space traveller, Skye.

Nathan discovers and befriends Skye, who has landed in the woods beside his home. Their friendship develops as Nathan introduces Skye to many of his family’s festive traditions and brings them to life for her in the woods.

They decorate the tree with fairy lights, celebrate the tradition of eating and hosting together, as he encourages her to try her first mince pie, and he also introduces her to the joy of thoughtful gifting by giving her his Christmas jumper.

Through these shared moments, we see the magic of Christmas through the eyes of someone who has never experienced it before.

Lola is described as a ‘brilliant up and coming British talent’, who was chosen for her ‘rich and unique sound which brings to life the magic of the advert and the friendship that develops on-screen.’

Who sang Together in Electric Dreams?

The 80s hit Together in Electric Dreams was originally sung by British singer and composer Philip Oakey and Italian composer and producer Giorgio Moroder.

Released back in 1984, the song reached number three in the official UK singles chart and it was chosen as a celestial complement to the advert.

You can watch the original video of the song below…

Who is Lola Young?

Lola Young is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from South London who sings the 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert song.

The talented youngster started writing songs at the age of 11 and attended the prestigious BRIT school which produced stars such as Adele and Amy Winehouse.

After graduation, she was managed by industry figureheads Nick Shymansky and Nick Hugget and signed a deal with Island Records, the home of Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj.

Speaking about her Christmas advert vocals, Lola Young, said, “I feel super honoured to be a part of this, growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts, they’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one.

“It also means a lot as an up-and-coming artist to be a part of something this special. Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song. I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible.

“The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis.”

Lola, who has previously appeared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Jools Holland, shared the advert on her Instagram, and her excitement on its release.

Her debut single Six Feet Under, which was released in 2019, was written by Lola but co-produced by Al Shux who has worked for artists such as Kendrick Lemar and Jay Z.

If you like what you see, tickets for Lola’s UK and European tour are on sale now.

Claire Pointon, Director of Customer at John Lewis added, “There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones.

“After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends.

“Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”