Carrie and Boris Johnson have revealed their daughter’s unique and beautiful name as they’ve shared the first ever photo of their newborn.

Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in May 2021 and since then their family has grown with two cute arrivals. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred, in April last year and just over a year later, it was announced that Carrie was pregnant once again. Carrie Johnson gave birth to their daughter on December 9th at a hospital in London, but the proud parents didn’t immediately share their chosen moniker after welcoming their baby girl.

Now they’ve not only revealed her unusual baby name, but posted the first snap of her – and it couldn’t be cuter!

As reported by The Telegraph, Carrie took to her private Instagram account to post a black-and-white photo of her and Boris’ daughter lying in a Moses basket, her big brother Wilfred looking over her protectively and reaching out one hand to gently touch her.

In her caption, Carrie reportedly declared, ‘Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on 09.12.21 at 9.02am’, before going on to explain not just her beautiful first name, but her middle names too – and they’re all deeply meaningful.

The Prime Minister’s wife explained that ‘Romy’ was chosen after her aunt Rosemary, whilst ‘Iris’ from the Greek, meaning ‘rainbow’ is another significant choice.

Carrie previously disclosed on her private Instagram that she had gone through a devastating miscarriage before conceiving Romy. ‘Rainbow Baby’ is a term used to describe a baby who is born following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Meanwhile, ‘Charlotte’ pays tribute to Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who sadly passed away just months before her new granddaughter’s birth.

After welcoming Romy last week, a spokesperson for the Johnsons announced the exciting news in a statement, declaring, “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Their naming choices for little Romy reflect a heartfelt pattern of honouring much-loved relatives. When Wilfred was born last year, reports claimed that Carrie also revealed his full name and the meaning behind it on her private Instagram.