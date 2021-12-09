We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dan Walker has revealed the real reason his name was noticeably absent from the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour line-up after missing out on reaching the semi final.

Sadly for Dan Walker fans, the BBC Breakfast presenter’s journey on the hit dance show has now come to an end after reaching the quarter final. Since Dan’s exit, Piers Morgan reignited his “feud” with him, only for the Strictly star to hit back at his jibe, much to the delight of many. During his time on the show, Dan showcased how fun learning to dance can be and we’ll never forget classics like his Halloween jive to Rock Lobster and cha cha cha to U Can’t Touch This.

Now, it seems that re-watching his past performances might really be the last fans see of Dan’s dance skills on Strictly.

Earlier this week the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022 was announced and all of the semi finalists and their partners will be taking part.

As will returning celebrities Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay, as well as former contestant Max George. But it seems Quarter Finalist Dan Walker won’t be joining them when the 33 date tour kicks off in January 2022.

Taking to Twitter in light of the revelation, Dan sought to reassure fans that it was his choice and shared the heart-warming reason for him deciding against this special Strictly experience.

He wrote, ‘I can’t wait to take my family to watch the #Strictly tour this year but I sadly won’t be part of it. I have too many work commitments and I want to be at home after spending so much longer on the actual show than I ever expected’.

‘I’m sure it’ll be amazing – as usual’, he added excitedly, showing his support for both the show and his fellow Strictly 2021 contestants.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will see the celebrities and professionals delighting audiences around the country as they perform at some of the UK’s biggest arenas. With so many tour dates, it’s completely understandable that Dan would wish to opt out in favor of time at home after 11 weeks on the main show.

Fans were quick to show their support for Dan’s decision, though many also expressed what a “shame” it was that they wouldn’t get to see the BBC Breakfast star’s moves again.

‘Shame you won’t be on tour but you can feel very satisfied that you have given pleasure to millions ( and my mum) by giving a fantastic performance on Strictly and for believing you can do, doing it for the right reasons and doing it for all us men who are too scared to try!’ one person replied warmly.

Another agreed, referencing his iconic lobster routine as they commented, ‘You really did well Dan & obviously worked so hard! I’m sure you’re lovely family have missed you & time with them is so important! Because of you lobster will always be Dan no longer Thermidor! Shall I start a petition!! Well done twinkle toes’.

‘I’m sorry you won’t be there – you really showed what is possible when someone hardworking is given the time and tutoring – I think you would have added a lot, but I appreciate your reasons and hope that you manage to find the time to ‘Keep Dancing’ in your real life’, another person declared.

Whilst fans might not get to see Dan Walker on the Strictly Live Tour 2022, it’s still a fab-u-lous opportunity to see the stars take to the ballroom once more after the series champion is crowned!