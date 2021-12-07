We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dan Walker has proven he’s no pushover when it comes to dealing with Piers Morgan’s mean tweets as the BBC Breakfast star has hit back at his Strictly jibes in the most hilarious way.

Dan was voted off the BBC One reality dancing competition at the weekend with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova and Piers took it upon himself to reignite the ‘feud’ with the presenter following his Strictly Come Dancing 2021 exit.

For anyone who didn’t see it, Piers tweeted, ‘You came 5th, mate. She needed a better pupil.’

And Dan waited until today to hit back with a witty response. He uploaded a gif of Piers Morgan storming off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier this year and captioned it, ‘Morning. I did think about walking off when @CraigRevHorwood gave me some grief in week 2 but… who does that?’

And his fans have found it hilarious.

One fan tweeted, ‘Haha, what a brilliant zinger, putting a silly little bully in his place! We loved you only #Strictly, Dan! A gracious gentleman and a fabulous dancer.’

Another put, ‘Bwahhhhaaaaa haaaa, stick that in your pipe and smoke it.’

And a third fan added, ‘Best response ever.‘

Piers has so far stayed silent on this witty remark. But no doubt there will be something else up his sleeve in the not-so-distant future.

Dan expressed his disappointment at not getting ready for the semi-final, he confessed, ‘When you’ve been through something like that and enjoyed every second of it, I’m not sad that it’s over.

“I’ll miss not going training with Nadiya today and learning a new dance and getting ready for the semi-final because that’s been the rhythm of my week for the last three months bizarrely but I’m just happy it happened in the first place, so that’s the way I’m looking at it.’

Dan also revealed that by competing in Strictly he lost “a stone and a bit” in weight.

You can watch Dan and Nadiya’s Tango in the clip below…

You can watch the semi-final of Strictly on BBC One this Saturday followed by the results show on Sunday.