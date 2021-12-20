We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has given fans an intriguing glimpse of his “best little Christmas present ever” as he shares an adorable snap during a festive family reunion.

This Morning star Eamonn Holmes has had an eventful month after he shocked fans with the announcement that his time on the hit ITV daytime show was coming to an end. But whilst Eamonn has officially quit the programme, he won’t be straying too far from our television screens. Instead, the presenter will be taking on an exciting new role at GB News, confirming the recent rumours that he was to leave This Morning after 15 years.

He and his wife Ruth Langsford had previously been regular hosts on This Morning’s Friday shows, before they were ‘axed’ from their slot last year. Following this, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were confirmed as new Friday hosts from January 2021, with Ruth and Eamonn continuing to present during key holidays.

Now, however, Eamonn looks to be enjoying festive family time ahead of starting his new job in 2022 – and he’s already received his “best little Christmas present ever”!

Taking to Instagram, Eamonn, who became a granddad in July, shared a precious picture of baby Emilia already looking very excited for Christmas. Staring inquisitively at the camera with her beautiful blue eyes, Emilia is wearing a cute cream bobble hat and cute pink coat and is beaming.

In his caption, Eamonn, known as ‘Papa’ to the little one, declared, ‘Sorry I’m becoming a Baby bore now👶 but because of The Irish Sea her Grand Pappa doesn’t see her as much as he’d like to. Emilia my best little Christmas present ever 🎁’.

Earlier this year, the proud star shared the first picture of his granddaughter Emilia since his son Declan and his wife Jenny welcomed her. And she certainly seems to be the family’s ‘best little Christmas present’, as Eamonn shared another snap of himself, Emilia, Declan and Jenny, explaining they’d reunited for a ‘Pre Christmas lunch’ in Northern Ireland.

Eamonn described the baby as being the ‘Centre of attention’ at the cosy family meal. She is the broadcaster’s first grandchild and he’s a proud dad to Declan, Niall and Rebecca with his first wife, Gabrielle, and son Jack with Ruth.

Though it’s not clear from the photos how many of his children attended the meal with Emilia, Declan and Jenny, Eamonn is believed to be spending Christmas apart from his wife this year.

Explaining his reasoning to Woman&Home, Eamonn previously stated, “We have this issue now, in that we’ve got a sea dividing us. We often have a dilemma of whether I go to Belfast [or] whether Ruth comes with me. But Ruth wants to be with her mum. My mother is 93 this year. It’s easier for us often to be apart.”

“Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn’t be going to Belfast this year, because I need to be with my mum. It’s about family for me,” Ruth added.

Whilst Eamonn and Ruth might not spend Christmas Day together, they are likely delighted to be spending quality time with their families – including little Emilia! – before reuniting very soon.