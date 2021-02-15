We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby shared a rare picture of her and husband Dan Baldwin on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

The This Morning host uploaded a loving tribute to her husband Dan in the form of a rare selfie.

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin married on the 4th of August 2007 and share three children, Harry 11, Belle nine, and Chester six.

The beloved TV presenter is usually very private with her family and relationship but treated fans to an adorable throwback.

Holly posted a picture of her and Dan smiling under the sun at a beach, she wore a straw hat, bikini and covered the sunny image in a filter of hearts, and captioned it, ‘My 💘.’

Holly usually keeps her Instagram very work orientated, treating fans to sneak peeks of her Dancing on Ice dresses, her enviable This Morning outfits and stunning make-up looks.

So fans were thrilled at the chance to see the presenter and her husband share a loved-up moment.

Fans were delighted at the romantic snap, one fan said, ‘Happy valentines day!!!❤️❤️❤️’

Another commented, ‘Beautiful picture 💞💞.” While a third added, “Gorgeous happy photo of you both ❤️.’

The lead up to Valentine’s Day has been even more special for Holly as last week marked her 40th birthday.

She was treated to plenty of surprises from her This Morning colleagues, as the studio was full of balloons, birthday cakes and with Stevie Wonder’s ‘happy birthday’ playing. The presenter got very emotional at the touching birthday tribute.

She took to Instagram to thank her This Morning family after the special day, penning, ‘So many thank you’s for yesterday… hard to know where to begin… everyone at @thismorning, our amazing producer Ashley and Editor @martinfrizell1 for making it so so special… @schofe for being the best friend and spoiling me rotten…’