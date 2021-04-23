We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has shared her parenting struggles with son Chester as she sparks reaction from this cheeky snap.

The This Morning host has been enjoying some time off from the ITV daytime show to work on a new secret project but while Holly and her replacement Rochelle Humes have remained tight-lipped on her upcoming venture, she has been more vocal about her latest parenting struggle.

Now that kids have gone back to school, the TV presenter shared a snap of her youngest son Chester, six, laid in bed and captioned it, ‘Someone didn’t want to go to school today… I hope Chester was pointing at me!’

Holly, who has three children – son Harry, 11, daughter Belle, 10, and son Chester with husband Dan Baldwin, sparked a reaction from fans on Instagram who couldn’t resist commenting on the cheeky snap which showed Chester putting up his index finger.

Reacting to the Holly Willoughby parenting struggle, one follower wrote, ‘I thought that was the middle finger there!!’ another put, ‘I have a feeling he got mixed up and that was supposed to be the middle finger,’ and a third empathised and added, ‘My son also had this Friday feeling! Nearly the weekend.’

Holly’s son is a big football fan and it showed as he also had football-themed bedding as he laid cuddling his giant bunny rabbit which is covering his face, as Holly previously revealed the reason she never shows her children’s faces online.

Earlier this week Holly shared a snap of her laying in the garden as her son Chester tried to climb on her back to distract his mum, which she captioned, ‘Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester ☀️☕️🐒… working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all…. thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm… x’

Aside from laughing at the Holly Willoughby parenting struggle, fans started to speculate what the secret project might be. One wrote, ‘Thinking could it be midsummers TV drama. I remember them asking you to join them on the drama and they would see what they could arrange. This was a few weeks ago when you and Phil were chatting to a couple cast members one morning on your show. Good luck whatever it is,’ and another added, ‘Another baby maybe XX.’