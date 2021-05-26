We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway's Finding Derek documentary has been nominated for an NTA award as part of a brand new category, after she documented her husband's heartbreaking Covid battle.

For this year’s National Television Awards, a brand new category, authored documentary, has been announced. The award ceremony will take place in September at London’s O2 Arena, with comedian Joel Dommett hosting for the first time.

And Kate Garraway is among the 18 nominees for the award for her poignant ITV documentary Finding Derek, which chronicled her husband Derek Draper’s devastating ongoing coronavirus struggle.

The GMB star hosted the ITV special in March, describing it as an “intimate insight” into Derek Draper’s battle with Covid-19. The documentary showed scenes from the star’s life, particularly her anguish at not being able to visit Derek in the hospital during his lengthy fight.

Kate, 53, admitted in the documentary that she had a “fear of the reality” of becoming her husband’s primary caregiver, as she discussed her family’s future and whether their “dynamic” would change once Draper left the hospital.

Kate confirmed that Derek was back home after the documentary aired in a statement that read, ‘It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I’m sure his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they’re trying to find unique solutions.”

Longlisted actors also up for the career milestone include Ben Fogle, John Bishop, Roman Kemp, Freddie Flintoff, Greta Thunberg, Anton Ferdinand, Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Davina McCall, Alex Brooker, Rob Burror, and Micah Richards.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s BBC film Race, Pop & Power and Marcus Rashford’s Feeding Britain’s Children are also up against the GMB star.

It’s only fitting that the evening’s competition will be fierce as Katie Price’s hit documentary Harvey and Me, which tracked the challenges she and her son undergo as he enters adulthood, is also up for the award, as is Sheridan Smith’s Becoming Mum.

Zara McDermott has also been nominated for Revenge Porn, her profound documentary that looked at the impact of sexual crimes against women and whether offenders who commit those crimes should expect to face legal consequences for their actions.

But, of course, Netflix’s Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, as well as Disney+’s The Mandalorian and WandaVision, made the cut for best new drama so be sure to place your votes.

Video of the Week

Established favourites from the past include BBC 1 original series Call The Midwife and Vera, which have both made their way back up for the highly competitive returning drama category, but since we’ve all been cooped up at home during the lockdown, thousands of homes have tuned in to the BBC’s Line Of Duty, and we’re sure they’ll win big on the night.