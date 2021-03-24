We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has subtly thanked a fan for defending her against a vile troll following ITV's heartbreaking Finding Derek documentary.

Kate Garraway gives subtle thanks to a fan who defended her against a vile troll following the airing of the ITV documentary Finding Derek.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has been through an unimaginable ordeal over the last 12 months, after husband Derek was struck down with the deadly Coronavirus, shared her heart-breaking journey with the nation last night (Tuesday, 23rd March) when she starred in an ITV documentary Finding Derek.

Kate, who previously revealed she was mistakenly told Derek had died, asked her Instagram followers to share their thoughts and stories as the show aired but while the majority were supportive, fans also turned on those who felt the need to spread negativity about Kate, who has daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11.

One follower who nastily wrote beneath a supportive tweet from Ben Shephard read, ‘Absolutely shameful that kate would film this! It’s more Kate The journalist rather than Kate Garraway the wife!’

But the Twitter user was slammed in response, with one fan writing, ‘If you can be anything #BeKind I hope Derek’s children can’t read your silly negativity.’

Ans whilst Kate didn’t respond to the hurtful remarks herself, she did like a tweet from the fan who had defended her.

In the documentary Kate, 53, revealed she has a “fear of the reality” of becoming her husband’s primary carer, as she talked about her family’s future and whether their “dynamic” may change when Draper leaves the hospital.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper, lost a staggering eight stone in weight as he continues to battle the effects of the deadly disease in hospital, after it ravaged his body, causing his liver, kidneys, and heart to fail.

Kate revealed how her husband Derek told her “I can’t go on” in a distressing call from his hospital bed during his battle with Covid. Derek was seen in tears on a video call to his wife from his hospital bed and cried: “There’s no way out, there’s no way out. I’ve got to the point where I just think, f*** it. F*** it.”

Kate asked: “As in die?” and when Derek said yes, she replied: “No… no.”

Video of the Week

Derek grew more distressed and tearful and sobbed to his wife: “I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope.”

But viewers later saw hope when Derek spoke in a clear and strong voice after months of being in a coma. He told Kate: “Thank you. I love you, forever and a day.”

Kate has also shared her personal story in her book The Power of Hope which is on sale next month.