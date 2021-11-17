We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Danny Miller leaving Emmerdale? Fans are wondering if he will be returning to the soap after the actor was announced as part of the official I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up.

Danny is one of the 10 campmates headed into Gwrych Castle for the next three weeks as they compete for meals by completing various Bushtucker trials hoping to be crowned king or queen of the castle.

But while he’s taking on challenges and avoiding rat bites in the chilly Welsh castle as part of I’m a Celeb 2021, his character Aaron Dingle will soon be leaving ITV screens altogether.

Is Danny Miller leaving Emmerdale?

Danny Miller has confirmed he has left Emmerdale ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Danny, 30, who has played Aaron Dingle since 2008 in the ITV soap, confirmed the news at a press roundtable event.

An Emmerdale spokesperson told Digital Spy, “Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest-hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

“Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards.”

Over his 13 year Emmerdale career, Danny has taken part in some gripping storylines – his character Aron’s tragic romance with Jackson Walsh will remain one of the most memorable storylines in soap history as Aaron helped him take his own life.

And there’s his fiery relationship with Robert Sugden which was a fan favourite, but Danny was able to showcase his range with hard-hitting stories too, like his struggle to come to terms with the child abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

Danny is no stranger to quitting the soap – back in 2012 he left to pursue other roles before rejoining the soap in 2014, telling fans he’d missed playing his character, and added, “but thank God we’ve managed to ditch the trackies now!”

“He’s still got that chavvy side to him, but he’s not so chavvy where his jeans are in his socks,” he admitted at the time.

“It’s nice to see Aaron mature a little bit, but he’s still got that bad boy and rebellious attitude.”

Fans are gutted but they want a reunion on the soap.

One fan wrote, ‘I will miss Danny, and Aaron, but i think it’s a wise decision and I am happy for him. Now I want #emmerdale to do something right for a change and reunite my soulmate couple #robron.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Absolutely gutted Danny will be missed and it won’t be the same without Danny/Aaron’

And a third fan added, ‘Hopefully they won’t kill him off so he could return eventually, he’s a great character & actor.’

Is Danny Miller married?

Danny Miller is not married but he is engaged to be married to his fiancée Steph Jones, after proposing to her while on a trip to the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Steph who works as a midwife, gave birth to her and Danny’s first child recently, following a fertility struggle.

The pair appeared on Loose Women to speak about their pregnancy shock and surprise engagement and you can watch a clip of their interview below…

The couple became parents to a baby boy called Albert, who was born on October 25th, weighing 6lb 11oz.

At the time of the announcement, Danny wrote, ‘Mummy and Daddy love you more than you’ll ever know, son. You have made our life complete.’

And since becoming a dad, Danny has been doting on their new arrival. He added, ‘Wind or not, that smile has stolen my heart ‘

And in another sweet post, he put, ‘You’ll never know son, how much we love you’ as he sang You Are My Sunshine.

And a third post read, ‘Everything I do, I do for you. For the rest of my life. And that is a promise, my son.’

And the trio have spent the last three weeks in a new baby bubble. Danny uploaded a snap of them together with the family dog and captioned it, ‘Our ever-extending family. The last three weeks in our baby bubble are memories I will treasure forever.’

Who is Danny Miller’s famous dad?

Danny’s famous dad is Vince Miller who is a well-known singer and comedian from Stockport known as “the king of comperes”.

But it’s not just on the stage that Vince was well-known – he was also a popular figure at Manchester United football club and counted former manager Sir Alex Ferguson among his friends.

He used to interview Sir Alex, Sir Bobby Charlton, and other Manchester United football legends on match days for fans enjoying corporate hospitality.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday, 21st November on ITV at 9pm and will air on weeknights for three weeks thereafter.