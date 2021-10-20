We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Jane Danson leaving Coronation Street? Soap fans were left wondering after the actress, who has worked on the cobbles for 24 years, teased a spoiler from the ITV soap.

Child soap-star Jane, 42, who has played Leanne Battersby ever since the Battersby family – parents Les, Janice, and their daughters’ Leanne and sister Toyah – arrived in Weatherfield back in 1997, is part of a gripping storyline to rock ‘Horrornation’ Street in the run-up to Halloween.

Drugs lord Harvey Gaskell is currently causing mayhem on the soap and fans fear Leanne is about to be dragged into it, so we look at whether Jane Danson is set to quit the show after Helen Worth announced her departure…

Is Jane Danson leaving Coronation Street?

Jane Danson teased that she was quitting Coronation Street after 24 years working on the soap when she tweeted ‘Well it’s been an incredible 24 years……….’ as she shared a clip that appeared to show her character being killed off by drug lord Harvey Gaskell, who makes his escape from prison following a horror crash.

Harvey, who is played by actor Will Mellor, is after Leanne on a mission for revenge for putting him behind bars.

And fans fear that she is on the receiving end of his revenge.

After Jane wrote her response to the clip, fans bombarded her feed with questions about her future on Corrie.

One fan wrote, ‘It certainly has. And here’s to the *next* 24! Now, please stop teasing us all, Jane. I mean, you *are* teasing us all, right?! x #Leanne #Corrie #HorrorNationStreet.’

Another fan put, ‘Leannes not leaving. If Jane dropped such a spoiler before the airing she would be in a whole crap load more trouble than Leanne.’

And a third fan added, ‘Hi, Jane! I really enjoyed tonight’s episodes. You’re very good. I also enjoyed the classic Corrie that you were on today. You’ve made my day. I hope you’re not leaving.’

Jane has starred alongside stars who have left Corrie before, including Sophie Webster, played by Brooke Vincent who has given birth to her second child in real-life, and Rosie Webster, played by Helen Flanagan who gave birth to her third child earlier this year.

Will Leanne Battersby ever return?

Some fans believe Leanne Battersby will return to Corrie and not be killed off, as they think PC Craig Tinker could be about to come to her rescue.

One fan tweeted, ‘I’m sure with PC Tinks about, Harvey will be locked up again in no time!’

Leanne got mixed up in Harvey’s world after her three-year-old son Oliver died and she found out that her adopted son Simon Barlow had been forced to sell drugs to make ends meet for them.

She agreed to go into witness protection to help police bring him down while she went into hiding with Simon and her partner Nick Tilsley.

Harvey made his escape when in his prison van the guard pulled a knife and the van swerves into the Alahan’s stationary car.

Harvey pulled himself out of the van into the torrential rain.

Who is Jane Danson married to?

Jane Danson is married to actor Robert Beck. The couple got married in 2005 after meeting at the first Soaps Awards in 1999.

They have two children together – Harry, 19, and 12-year-old Sam. And in 2018 Jane told OK! that she had miscarried a third child, which she and Beck discovered at their three-month ultrasound scan.

Jane credited Kym Marsh for helping her through her baby loss.

Jane once said, “Rob’s absolutely my best friend in the world. We’ve only had about two rows in twenty years.”

And if you think you recognise him, well he’s no stranger to the screen. He’s been in Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Brookside.

After starting out in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2009 as Jimmy Dockerson, a mechanic and henchman of Tony Gordon, sabotaging the clients of Kevin Webster, reports BirminghamLive.

In 1993 he was playing Peter Harrison in Brookside.

And he later went on to star as Gavin Ferris in Emmerdale in 1999.

But that’s not all, Robert has also been on Waterloo Road as Terry Appleyard, Hollyoaks as Fergus Collins, and countless other well-known programmes like The Bill and Doctors.

Other roles have seen him play Bombardier Boyd Billington in Bombshell and Dan Thatcher in The Upper Hand.