Laura Whitmore has opened up about her post-pregnancy body on Instagram recently, after giving birth to her daughter earlier this month.

The Love Island presenter, who is married to the show’s voiceover star Iain Stirling, gave birth to the couple’s first child earlier in April. Neither have confirmed the exact date the baby was born or their daughter’s name just yet, but a sweet snap of Laura and the baby appeared online over the bank holiday weekend.

Addressing her followers on the social media site, Laura shared an important tip. ‘A little tip for speaking to new mums…everyone has a different experience so please don’t put your opinion or expectation on them.

She continued, ‘I’ve been told I won’t be able to leave the house and should feel shit. But I actually feel the best I’ve felt ever and the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I’ve been told I shouldn’t. But I’ve created something incredible.’

Laura goes onto say that she had a ‘positive birth with thankfully no complications’ and isn’t having any issues with breastfeeding, a problem that many new mums often face. ‘Also’, she adds, ‘a supportive partner who loves changing dirty nappies (well at least he does them anyway!).

‘I am lucky that’s my truth at the moment – I’m sure there will be tougher days. But you should never compare yourself to anyone else as your journey is specific to you. Stop comparing bodies and situations. My body is not here for your comparison so please don’t judge it. Support other women, it doesn’t knock you – in fact it empowers you. Just a thought x’.

Fans have applauded the star for being so open about her experience and the realities of being a first-time mum.

Singer Jessie Ware, who announced she was pregnant with her third child recently, wrote underneath the new photo, ‘Looking amazing. So glad you’re doing well ‘.

Co-founder of FashMash Rosanna Falconer said, ‘This is exactly what I wanted to say a year ago but didn’t know how to say it ❤️ thank you for finding the words’.

Dr Zoe Williams, NHS GP and fellow TV presenter, wrote, ‘Well said and so lovely to read your truth and so pleased that you’re enjoying this precious time! ❤️’.

Laura Whitmore was back at work last week on the set of Celebrity Juice last week. She shared photos on social media to mark the occasion, including pictures of her getting her hair done while breastfeeding, prompting praise from fans who said she was ‘smashing the working mum life’.