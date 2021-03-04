We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Viewers are convinced that Lorraine Kelly accidentally let slip that pregnant Laura Whitmore is having a baby girl during a live interview today.

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore married Ian Sterling in a secret ceremony last year. They have since announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together.

Laura appeared on ITV show Lorraine to talk about her new self-help book, ‘No One Can Change Your Life Except You.’

During the interview, viewers think Lorraine accidentally revealed the gender of Laura’s baby.

Lorraine said, “Now this book has come from personal experience, it’s lessons that you’ve learned along the way isn’t it? And also, advice that you want to pass on to your baby girl.”



Laura appeared slightly taken aback, she took a moment to answer, laughed awkwardly and said, “Yeah… well to my baby, erm, yeah it wasn’t necessarily written when I knew I was pregnant so it’s not about pregnancy.”

Sounds like it’s been a rollercoaster of a day for Laura, as it was confirmed that Love Island is to return to ITV this summer.

Luckily, Laura did go on to read an extract of her book in which she did confirm she was having a baby girl.

She read, “As I finish this book, it doesn’t end at chapter nine, there’s a new chapter coming into my life – in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me and that scares the s**t out of me.”

Due to the fact Laura and Ian have not yet publicly released their baby’s gender, fans were convinced Lorraine had made an awkward blunder.

Viewers took to twitter asking whether Lorraine had let it slip.

One said, ‘Sorry but did Lorraine just reveal the gender of Laura Whitmore’s baby?!?!??’

Another tweeted, ‘Did @lorraine just announce Laura Whitmore’s baby gender without Laura announcing it first🤔’

A third said, ‘Maybe I missed something but did Lorraine just let slip that Laura Whitmore is having a baby girl?!👶’