Motsi Mabuse supported by fans as she responds to ‘fix’ speculation

Motsi Mabuse has been flooded with support from fans after her remarks before voting to send Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima home lead to ‘fix’ speculation.

As the weeks go by it’s becoming harder to watch our favourite Strictly 2021 contestants leave. This weekend it was comedian and ITV daytime star Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima who said their goodbyes after finding themselves in the dreaded dance off once again. They were up against Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty, who recently broke his silence on his “near kiss” with his professional partner Katya Jones.

Both couples gave it their all, but when it came to the judges vote, the decision was unanimous. All of them voted to save Adam and Katya, meaning sadly Judi and Graziano were the latest couple to leave the ballroom. But it was Motsi Mabuse’s comments before revealing her vote which have sparked a major reaction online.

Speaking before she delivered her verdict, Motsi declared, “The decision was made for me, so I have to say that the couple I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

And her choice of words has not gone unnoticed or unscrutinised, with some speculating about whether this could suggest the dance off result was fixed. According to OK! magazine, one person wrote, ‘What did Motsi mean? ;The decision was made for me?’’

Whilst another seemed just as suspicious, asking, ‘Did Motsi just say ‘the decision has been made for me?’ Little bit fishy if you ask me.’

Now Motsi has taken to Twitter, responding after another person addressed how some fans might believe something untoward was going on.

The Strictly fan Tweeted, ‘I’m sure @MOTSI_MABUSE will come to regret saying “the decision was made for me…” when she realises that some people will probably take that literally I haven’t checked but I’m sure the comments have already started’.

Replying to the Tweet, Motsi exasperatedly shared, ‘100% !! What was So obvious to me , because the mistakes where so clear !! In times of some crazy conspiracy theories …….. Lol’.

Despite the fix speculation from some, however, many others have now rushed to the Strictly judge’s defence. Several of them pointed out that Judi made a noticeable mistake early on in the dance off, which they believe made it impossible to save her.

‘Judi made a big mistake early into her dance off. As soon as that happened, sadly she was gone. I completely understand what Motsi was saying. Enough with the “fixing” theories people’, one viewer explained.

Someone else agreed, writing, ‘Sadly from the first step almost, your decision was made for you. I knew exactly what you meant.’

‘At first I did wonder what you meant but of course you meant it was kinda obvious’, a third person responded.

‘I took it in the way it was meant, unfortunately the mistakes made by Judi in her timing as she joined with Gratz was there for all to see, seriously why try to make out it was anything else’, a fellow fan declared.

The Strictly judges each noticed the mistakes and voted accordingly, with Motsi’s vote echoing that of Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood. The experienced judge will no doubt have greatly appreciated the support from fans who understood her meaning after this emotional dance off verdict.