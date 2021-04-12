We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has revealed mystery royal who reached out to him after the GMB fall-out following Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

The broadcaster and former presenter of the ITV daytime show have revealed that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York contacted him via text message after he was forced to step down from his job following his controversial remarks.

Piers, 56, spoke out in disbelief over the Duchess of Sussex claiming she sought help from the Royal Family for her mental health struggles and his words sparked more than 40,000 Ofcom complaints and even a complaint was lodged with ITV from Duchess Meghan herself.

As a result, Piers quit the show and teased last week during an interview with US TV show Extra that a member of the royal family had reached out to him in support of his views.

And now, in his Mail on Sunday column, Piers has revealed the contents of the text. He wrote, “Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB. ‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!'”

He then joked about teaming up with Fergie to host a new morning show together, “Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?”

Piers Morgan has previously refused to reveal the identity telling the show’s host Billy Bush: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family. I’m not going to go into who it was but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

But has since done a u-turn. It comes after Piers revealed internet trolls threatened to kill him over his Meghan Markle rant.

Speaking about Meghan opening up on her suicidal feelings and reporting that she was not given help after reaching out to The Firm, Piers Morgan said, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

“It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I wasn’t in her mind and that’s for her to say,” he later added.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly… that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.”