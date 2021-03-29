We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has revealed internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children after expressing his disbelief over Meghan Markle’s comments on the royal family.

The former Good Morning Britain host walked out of his job earlier this month after he refused to apologise for his comments made about the Duchess of Sussex which led to a clash between himself and weatherman Alex Beresford.

But now Piers, who has three sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 20, and daughter Elise, nine, with his wife Celia, 45, has revealed his sons were told by internet trolls that they planned to have their dad murdered in front of them.

Piers said, “None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association.

“One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added, ‘When your dad dies, the world will have a party.’ Normally, I revel in the noise. But unregulated social media, as anyone in the public eye will confirm, has got increasingly vicious and nasty.”

Piers, 55, who admits he shouldn’t have walked off set, stands by his remarks made during a discussion on the ITV daytime show about Meghan Markle’s shock claims about her time spent in the royal family during her interview with Oprah Winfrey – which included claims about her mental health struggles and racism within the royal family.

Writing in his Mail on Sunday column, Piers said, “Suddenly, I reached a moment of total gut clarity: f**k it, I wasn’t going to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle, because the truth is that I don’t believe Meghan Markle.

“And in a free, democratic society, I should be allowed not to believe someone, and to say that I don’t believe them. That, surely, is the very essence of freedom of speech?”

Meghan Markle lodged a formal complaint and Piers’ comments sparked anger among viewers and mental health organisations, with TV watchdog Ofcom receiving over 40,000 complaints.

‘We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments about not believing Meghan Markle’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today,’ mental health charity Mind said in a statement.

‘It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.’