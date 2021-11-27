We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will feel bittersweet knowing that we are more than halfway through this year’s contest which can only mean one thing – that the Strictly final is almost insight. But fear not, as it also means we’re getting closer to Christmas and that spectacular show – but who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Special 2021?

It’s almost the quarter-final and while the six remaining contestants – including Giovanni Pernice and Rose Asyling-Ellis continue to battle it out with the hope of making it up to the final dance-off, there are some other celebrities who will be dusting down their dancing shoes in the hope of cha-cha-chasing their Glitterball trophy lifting dream.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy? We look at the celebrities confirmed…

Who is on the Strictly Come Dancing Special 2021?

Adrian Chiles

Broadcaster and writer Adrian Chiles is the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed to compete in the Christmas special, produced by BBC Studios.

Adrian will be swapping the BBC Radio 5 Live studios to learn a bit of Salsa as he gets partnered with professional dancer, Jowita Przystal.

Adrian, who has presented a number of shows across the BBC and ITV ranging from football to business programming, documentaries to talk shows – including The One Show – said: “Discouragingly, every one of my family and friends with whom I’ve shared this news, has reacted with horror. They can’t believe I’m doing it, and neither can I. Thoughts and

prayers with whichever poor dancer is lumbered with me.”

Anne-Marie

Award-winning, platinum-selling pop singer Anne-Marie is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special.

She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima, who left this year’s series when he and partner Judi Love were voted off by judges and they previously missed a week due to Covid.

Anne-Marie is a nine-time BRIT Award nominee, including Best British Female Solo Artist, having released her second studio album Therapy in 2021 and she’s no stranger to the TV as she has written book called You Deserve Better and became a winning coach on ITV’s The Voice.

Speaking about her latest Strictly venture, she said, “I’m excited to take part in the Strictly Christmas special. I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?!”

Steady on, we don’t want another Strictly Curse – after all Graziano is engaged.

Moira Stewart, OBE

Multi-award-winning newsreader, Moira Stuart OBE is the fourth celebrity confirmed for the special after it was announced she would be paired with professional dancer, Aljaž Škorjanec.

With a career that spans five decades, Moria has spent 40 years working at the BBC in which she presented almost every news bulletin, including the flagship Six O’Clock News and Nine O’Clock News, various programmes and documentaries, as well as news bulletins on the BBC Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

Speaking about stepping onto the other side of the studio, Moira said, “I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I’ve loved dancing for as long as I can remember. In fact, it even helped me try to keep warm in my early coldwater flat…’

Moria joined Classic FM in February 2019 where she hosts Moira Stuart Meets… and Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert and will be able to add Strictly to her glowing CV.

Mel Giedroyc

Actress, comedian, writer, television and radio presenter, Mel Giedroyc is the third celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special after it was confirmed that she will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Mel has most recently presented BBC’s Children in Need, Let It Shine and Eurovision – You Decide. Along with her comedy partner Sue Perkins, she co-hosted seven series of The Great British Bake Off until they quit and together they starred in the Sky series Hitmen.

Expressing her delight, Mel Giedroyc said, “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

Fred Sirieix

First Dates star Fred Sirieix is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special and he will be partnered with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Dianne Buswell.

The TV personality, author, and maître d’hôtel, known for his role on Channel 4’s First Dates and the spin-off show, First Dates Hotel. Fred got engaged himself last year.

He also presents BBC Two’s Remarkable Places to Eat and stars in ITV’s hit series Gino, Gordon and Fred.

Speaking about competing, Fred said, “I absolutely love Christmas so I’m delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne. I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don’t make the judges say “Bah, Humbug!”

Jay Blades, MBE

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades MBE is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special and he will be partnered with with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Luba Mushtuk.

The modern furniture restorer and presenter is best known for presenting The Repair Shop and people are dying to know where it’s filmed, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop; Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home-Fix. In addition to his television work, Jay spends time running workshops and motivating disadvantaged people in the community.

Jay Blades, “I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!”

The BBC teased the line-up and announced each celebrity in stages.

You can watch a clip of last year’s contestants in action below…

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 on?

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day. The exact time of the show has not yet been released.